Dana White teases possible Lerone Murphy UFC title shot with 3-word answer
UFC 319 delivered some memorable moments Saturday night, but for UFC featherweight contender Lerone Murphy, he may had his coming out party after all.
Murphy delivered an emphatic spinning-back elbow KO over the debutant Aaron Pico, which added some more fuel to the fire when the pair made UFC history alongside welterweight contender Carlos Prates as he knocked out Geoff Neal in identical fashion in the fight prior.
UFC CEO Dana White appeared impressed with Murphy's performance, so much so that he didn't hesitate when asked Saturday night at the post-fight presser whether the Englishman had done enough to earn a title shot against UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski in his next fight, rather than a possible No. 1 contender offering.
Murphy Stopped Pico In A Wild Finish
“It’s a weird thing to say with a guy who has a record like he has, and sits where he sits in the division, that tonight was sort of a coming-out party for him," White told reporters, including MMA Knockout. "But it definitely was.”
White then ushered a three-word answer regarding his interest in Volkanovski vs. Murphy, sending a message to the rest of the weight class that a star could be in the making in the near future.
"I love it,” White said when asked about the matchup.
Murphy seems to be on board, too, adding December as a perfect timetable to make the fight.
Dana White Backs Lerone Murphy
READ MORE: UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev free live stream results & highlights
“December would be perfect for me," Murphy said. "Gives me time to recharge, spend some time with the family, and then work on some bits. Get better and come back better. December would be great to share the octagon with Volkanovski one of the featherweight goats. Adding another scalp to my already quality resume."
Giving credit to Pico (13-6 MMA), Murphy says he expects big things from him moving forward.
“I knew it was going to come though because his pressure. He was very good though, I have to hold my hat off to him," Murphy said. "He’s a very good fighter. I think he’ll do well in the UFC. He’s going to learn from this. You can’t pressure high level fighters like that."
Murphy (17-0-1 MMA) extended his win streak to nine dating to his draw against Zubaira Tukhugov in Sept. 2019. Murphy finally ended his decision streak, too, as he had not secured a KO/TKO win since Oct. 2021.
For now, though, it remains to be seen whether the promotion goes ahead with the title shot.
