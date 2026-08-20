Arman Tsarukyan Proposes 2-6 UFC Opponent for Ilia Topuria's Next Fight

Former UFC two-division champion Ilia Topuria is a little over two months removed from his UFC Lightweight Championship loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.

It's unclear when Topuria will compete again after suffering his first MMA loss, having previously been the featherweight champion before moving up to lightweight and defeating ex-champion Charles Oliveira last June at UFC 317 for the then-vacant title.

Potential future Topuria opponent Arman Tsarukyan, who is booked against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 Sept. 19 in Los Angeles, CA, told UFC analyst Chael Sonnen via UFC on Paramount what Topuria's next move should be.

What's Next for Ilia Topuria?

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, in a nutshell, it's a likely downgrade when compared directly to Topuria's current résumé.

Arman Tsarukyan thinks Ilia Topuria's next fight should be against Michael Chandler:



"[Ilia's] still recovering. Probably next for him is a fight with Michael Chandler and then come back and fight for the title. After [his last fight] he needs someone easy." 😅



(via… pic.twitter.com/7XqP3LxOc9 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 19, 2026

"[Ilia's] still recovering," Tsarukyan said. "Probably next for him is a fight with Michael Chandler and then come back and fight for the title. After [his last fight], he needs someone easy."

Why Michael Chandler Matchup is Bad Idea for Ilia Topuria

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Michael Chandler (blue gloves) fights Mauricio Ruffy (red gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be fair, the current version of Chandler is arguably easier than most other lightweight contenders. Chandler is 2-6 in the UFC since his debut in Jan. 2021, which was a victory against Dan Hooker. Chandler's only other win came at UFC 274 in May 2022, knocking out Tony Ferguson amid Ferguson's eventual eight-fight losing skid.

Chandler and Topuria both shared the same card, as Chandler suffered a first-round TKO loss to Ruffy in June in his first fight since April last year. Chandler's losses also include Paddy Pimblett, Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, and Gaethje. Currently, Chandler is on a three-fight losing skid and hasn't been ranked since his loss to Ruffy.

Meanwhile, Topuria still lays claim to No. 1 contender status at lightweight, while Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy pits No. 2 vs. No. 10 in a five-round, non-title fight.

Should Topuria wait around, the UFC may opt not to follow Tsarukyan's advice and book a fight between him and Chandler based on the new UFC rankings criteria. The new system, which incorporates both AI and media-based rankings, favors strength of schedule, which includes fights that actually matter.

UFC Still Undecided on Ilia Topuria

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

There's a strong case that this proposed fight does not make sense, especially considering the opposite paths both men are currently taking in their careers. Contrary to that, Conor McGregor has just two wins in nearly a decade (inactivity aside), yet the UFC still booked him against Max Holloway at UFC 329 last month in a fight that didn't go well for the Irishman.

Nonetheless, the UFC certainly has a big decision to make regarding Topuria. However, it's safe to assume Chandler is a wildcard opponent at best.