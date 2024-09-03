Naoya Inoue Dismantles Opponent with Body Shots in Brutal Boxing Win
"The Monster" took over Tokyo once again.
Inoue vs. Doheny
Japan's own boxing phenom Naoya Inoue returned to action on Tuesday, putting his undefeated record and super-bantamweight titles on the line against oncoming challenger TJ Doheny in their main event matchup from Ariake Arena.
Doheny had won three-straight fights in Japan to earn his title shot, but he'd simply be no match for Inoue, who was always seemingly one step ahead of the Irishman across seven rounds.
Inoue invested in the body early on versus Doheny, with significant payoff and not much kickback from his opponent. Doheny struggled to get anything going in the early rounds, finding a few power shots here and there on Inoue with the 31-year-old making him pay with flurries of punches.
Battered and bruised, Doheny survived the onslaught until the seventh round as Inoue rained down an attack from above and below with Doheny's back to the ropes. No more punches were needed as Doheny signaled to the referee about a potential back injury, taking a knee with the official waving the fight off.
The TKO-stoppage marked Inoue's 28th win as a professional, retaining his IBF, WBO and WBC titles along with his status as one of the best, if not the best, pound-for-pound boxers on the planet.
What's Next?
So, where does that leave Naoya Inoue now? Veteran promoter Bob Arum said following the win that the Japanese champion will defend his title in Tokyo again in 2024 before taking his talents to the United States with a fight in Las Vegas in mind.
