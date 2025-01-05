Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley Outlines Plan to Reclaim Title
Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley took some time to reflect on his loss to Merab Dvalishvili last September and where he sees his career headed this year.
O'Malley Targets Winner Of Upcoming Bantamweight Title Fight
O'Malley told RIZIN TV he intends to attempt to regain his bantamweight belt following the outcome of Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 in Los Angeles, the promotion's first Pay-Per-View of the year.
Joe Rogan Teases $30 Million Rumor Regarding Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall UFC Title Fight
"Ideally, Merab beats Umar and I get the rematch," O'Malley said. "But if Umar wins, it'll be Umar. That's what I want next is a title fight."
O'Malley became the bantamweight champion in Aug. 2023 with a TKO victory against then-champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, ushering in a new era of fans. However, his title run was short-lived, as his lone defense came against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 to avenge what was then his loss.
Meanwhile, Dvalishvili has won 11 of 13 UFC fights and has not lost since an April 2018 submission against Ricky Simón. During his current winning streak, he has defeated some of the best fighters the 135-pound division has seen in quite some time, including former flyweight title challenger John Dodson, ex-champions Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo, and José Aldo.
Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev Hints at Fight Location after UFC 311
The Nurmagomedov name is proudly represented in MMA, dating back to Khabib's lightweight title run in the late 2010s. Since then, Umar Nurmagomedov has taken bantamweight by storm, rattling off 18 consecutive wins, having never tasted defeat in MMA.
Six of those victories have come in the UFC, with his latest a unanimous decision against Cory Sandhagen last August - arguably his best performance to date.
Sports Media Expert Drops Bombshell Prediction on UFC-ESPN Future Past 2025
For now, it remains to be seen whether Nurmagomedov can continue to carry forward the success of his last name. Regardless, for O'Malley's return, he'll have a tough ask if he wants to regain his title.
Only time will tell, as O'Malley is targeting a mid-year return.
More UFC & MMA News
• PFL News: Paul Hughes Fires Back at Khabib Nurmagomedov's Comments on Irish MMA
• Tony Ferguson Teases Next Fight Amid Worst Losing Streak in UFC History
• Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant Set for MMA Return after Signing with New Promotion
• Jeremy Stephens Open to Mike Perry BKFC Brawl: ‘People Probably Expect to See That'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.