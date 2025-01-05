'The One, The Only': Former Two-Division UFC Champion Conor McGregor Teases Comeback
Out of a multitude of storylines that will emerge this year, arguably the biggest is whether former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor finally returns to the Octagon to end a nearly four-year absence from combat sports.
McGregor Teases Comeback On Social Media
McGregor, who has yet to win back-to-back fights since 2016, took to 'X' (formerly Twitter) to hint as a potential announcement.
"The One, The Only," McGregor wrote Saturday alongside hashtags signifying he is itching for a return fight this year.
If he were to return to the UFC, the major question that remains is who he would fight.
McGregor was scheduled to headline UFC 303 opposite TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler last June. The fight didn't materialize, however, as McGregor suffered a toe injury weeks prior to the event.
Chandler was removed from the card entirely, and he would eventually rematch Charles Oliveira five months later.
McGregor is not likely to return any time soon, as he is going through well-documented legal trouble.
McGregor tried to set the record straight following the November news, but was met with backlash from his fanbase.
"People want to hear from me. I needed time," McGregor wrote on X. "I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me."
The UFC has remained relatively silent on the news, with no disciplinary action as a promotion taken at present from UFC CEO Dana White.
"What do you mean, what's my reaction?” White asked reporters last month. "If I had a comment, I would've put it out already.”
White remained grim on McGregor, revealing that his return would be this year if he were to get booked at some point.
For now, the waiting game continues.
