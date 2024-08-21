Dana White Warns Contender Series Fighter He'd 'Get Absolutely Decimated' in UFC
Dana White kept it real with one undefeated fighter on the latest episode of Contender Series.
The MMA fighter in question was Torrez Finney (9-0), a built 25-year-old prospect from Tennesseee, who's been racking up finish after finish on the regional scene to compete for a UFC contract on this season of DWCS.
Finney pick up a submission-win last year on DWCS but didn't get signed off the performance, and he fought once more in the interim before facing Cam Rowston in his second chance at a UFC contract.
The 5'8" Finney overcame a significant size advantage against the 6'2" Rowston, utilizing his wrestling en route to a unanimous decision victory in front of White and the matchmakers. Though, White wasn't overly impressed by what Finney was able to do across the distance.
"You were here last year and my recommendation to you was to go out and get some experience," White told Finney following the fight. "You're young. You're obviously talented. You're now 9-0. You got one fight... You went out in one year and fought one fight."
"I'm always brutally honest with this stuff. You'd get absolutely decimated in the UFC with the performance that you put on tonight. Your performance last year was better than this performance. You're 25 years old, kid. You're obviously a talented athlete. Go out and get 3 or 4 fights this year, then come back and talk to us about the UFC. You gassed out tonight. You had a tough time getting through 3 rounds. You're not ready for the UFC."
"When I said go out and get some experience, I didn't mean one fight. I meant get some fights. We'll see you soon," White concluded.
Finney Reacts After DWCS
Torrez Finney was the only winner from DWCS Week 2 to not get signed to the big show, likely having to take another swing at the regional scene as Dana White suggested in his "brutally honest" assessment of the Contender Series alumni.
However, that's easier said than done, as Finney has apparently had a lot of trouble finding fights on the regionals with not many fighters wanting to get in there with the undefeated prospect.
Whatever the future holds, Finney's keeping his head up high after getting his hand raised once again on DWCS.
"Blessed and Highly Favored!" Finney wrote of his win on Instagram. "Had a great opportunity to showcase my talents to the world and once again I was able to go out and win, blessed to be victorious! Fought a tough opponent from a highly touted gym and got the victory. Although the contract didn’t come I will never be mad at winning."
"That for as long as I live “WINNING” will always be my main priority when it comes to competition. Wild I’m in a sport that winning isn’t always a rewarding value, I definitely will continue to get better and grind to be the best fighter I can possibly be. I am so thankful and happy that I received my [brown] belt from Matt Harris. What a moment and I’m so happy for it to be wrapped around me after my fight. Thank you to my family, team, coaches, and all the people that support me. I love you all!"
Eight contracts have now been handed out after the first two weeks of DWCS this year, and 10 more fighters are set to compete at UFC Apex next Tuesday to try and join the ranks of the UFC.
