Dana White's Contender Series Live Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 2)

Check out live results and highlights from Week 2 of Dana White's Contender Series.

Drew Beaupre

(Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on this Tuesday (August 20), as 10 fighters are set to enter the Octagon in Las Vegas, NV and fight for UFC contracts on Week 2.

Familiar Faces at DWCS Season 8, Week 2

This week’s DWCS card features several fighters that are returning to the show for the second time, including a couple that failed to earn UFC contracts in their first appearances even though they earned stoppage-wins.

The action will kick off with a bantamweight bout between Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat standout Billy Brand and HEX Fight Series Interim Bantamweight Champion Cody Haddon, followed by a middleweight matchup between Cam Rowston and the returning Torrez Finney.

Dana White's Contender Series Live Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 2)
Finney (right) will get a second crack at earning a UFC contract following his DWCS win last year. / (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

Things move back to the bantamweight division with dangerous finishers Coravious Romious and Michael Imperato before Rizvan Kuniev makes his second DWCS appearances against LFA Heavyweight Champion Hugo Cunha, and the night’s featured bout is a welterweight matchup that will see Unified MMA veteran Pat Pytlik take on Andreas Gustafsson.

Dana White's Contender Series Live Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 2)
Kuniev (left) fought on DWCS in 2021 and is unbeaten dating back to 2017. / (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

All 10 fighters successfully made weight on Monday ahead of their respective matchups. The card is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action.

Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 2 (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Welterweight: Pat Pytlik vs. Andreas Gustafsson

Heavyweight: Rizvan Kuniev vs. Hugh Cunha

Bantamweight: Cortavious Romious vs. Michael Imperato

Middleweight: Torrez Finney vs. Cameron Rowston

Bantamweight: Billy Brand vs. Cody Haddon

