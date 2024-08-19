Dana White's Contender Series Live Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 2)
Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on this Tuesday (August 20), as 10 fighters are set to enter the Octagon in Las Vegas, NV and fight for UFC contracts on Week 2.
Dana White's Contender Series 2024 Week 2: Preview, Breakdown & Betting Odds
Familiar Faces at DWCS Season 8, Week 2
This week’s DWCS card features several fighters that are returning to the show for the second time, including a couple that failed to earn UFC contracts in their first appearances even though they earned stoppage-wins.
The action will kick off with a bantamweight bout between Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat standout Billy Brand and HEX Fight Series Interim Bantamweight Champion Cody Haddon, followed by a middleweight matchup between Cam Rowston and the returning Torrez Finney.
Things move back to the bantamweight division with dangerous finishers Coravious Romious and Michael Imperato before Rizvan Kuniev makes his second DWCS appearances against LFA Heavyweight Champion Hugo Cunha, and the night’s featured bout is a welterweight matchup that will see Unified MMA veteran Pat Pytlik take on Andreas Gustafsson.
All 10 fighters successfully made weight on Monday ahead of their respective matchups. The card is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 2 (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Welterweight: Pat Pytlik vs. Andreas Gustafsson
• Heavyweight: Rizvan Kuniev vs. Hugh Cunha
• Bantamweight: Cortavious Romious vs. Michael Imperato
• Middleweight: Torrez Finney vs. Cameron Rowston
• Bantamweight: Billy Brand vs. Cody Haddon
