Joe Rogan Delivers Fiery Take on Potential Alex Pereira vs. Dricus Du Plessis Fight
Joe Rogan is completely sold on this super-fight between neighboring UFC champs.
The longtime UFC commentator is of course referring to a fantasy fight between middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, which isn't too far off from reality as the champions flirted with the idea of fighting each other following Du Plessis' first title defense at UFC 305 last weekend.
Joe Rogan Says You Can't Count Out Du Plessis
It was a hard fought fight against two-time champ and one-time 'Poatan' slayer Israel Adesanya, but Du Plessis was able to hold his own across four rounds, snatching Adesanya's neck to retain his world title by submission.
“Dricus is a f****** animal," Rogan said on JRE Fight Companion (h/t: MMA Fighting). "Very awkward, no quit, big power, super durable. Takes a great shot. Amazing heart. I mean, he got pieced up. He rocked [Adesanya]... you can't count that guy out."
Pereira vs. Du Plessis At 205?
After the fact, Du Plessis fielded a call-out from Pereira, saying he'd move back down to middleweight to reclaim his long-lost title. Du Plessis would double down, proposing he fight Pereira at light heavyweight instead in an effort to become a two-weight champion himself.
“He could definitely go to 205," Rogan said of Du Plessis potentially fighting Pereira. "Wouldn’t you love to see him try? He can take a shot, for sure. But, can you take a shot from [Pereira] and can you take a shot from that guy at 205? Because that guy at 205 puts everybody night-night. Everybody goes night-night.”
Du Plessis has yet to be stopped in his middleweight run in the UFC, suffering only one loss by knockout throughout his 24-fight professional career.
Pereira, on the other hand, has only seen the distance twice, once at middleweight and once at light heavyweight, not needing the scorecards in his last three fights that have seen him KO the likes of Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka.
"I'll Fly To The Moon To Commentate That Fight..."
While Pereira's slated to fight another challenger in Khalil Rountree Jr. next at UFC 307, Joe Rogan would like nothing more than to call a super-fight between Pereira and Du Plessis, should it ever take place...
“If Dricus goes up to 205 and fights Alex, oh my goodness. I’ll fly to the moon to commentate that fight. I want to see that fight. That’s crazy," Rogan added.
As you may know, Rogan doesn't usually travel outside the U.S. to do commentary for international UFC events, but that might change if Alex Pereira vs. Dricus Du Plessis ever comes into fruition overseas.
