‘Jon Jones Jumps for No One,’ UFC Champ Talks Tom Aspinall, Teases Retirement
Jon Jones has once again hit back at his critics, but this time in full force.
Interim Champ Tom Aspinall Slams Jon Jones Fight Delay: 'It’s Pissing Me Off'
The UFC Heavyweight Champion has heard just about it all in his absence from the sport, a 17-month layoff following his title win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. Jones hasn't fought since, withdrawing from a title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 last Fall due to an injury.
"I'm Focusing On GOAT Things..."
Now, there's a new heavyweight champion right around the corner in interim titleholder Tom Aspinall, a fight the fans have been begging "Bones" to have as he nears the end of his already legendary fighting career.
Though, Jones hasn't been one to acknowledge the highly-touted Aspinall all that much, instead setting his sights on a legacy fight with Miocic for later this year.
"Maybe Tom will go on and beat Stipe's record one day, right now I'm focusing on goat (greatest of all time) things," Jones began his rant on 'X' on Tuesday.
After a successful interim title defense against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, Aspinall's been very vocal about wanting to unify the title against Jones, saying they're "holding the belt hostage" on The Believe You Me Podcast.
Jones Not Interested In Fighting 'Randoms' Like Aspinall: 'I'm Sticking To My Plans'
A day later, the 37 year-old Jones would open up about "intern champ" Aspinall, his next fight against Miocic and a potential MMA retirement that could come soon after it.
"I guess there was a video that resurfaced recently of me saying that after Stipe, Francis was the only fight I was interested in. That video was recorded well over a year ago," Jones explained. "That was recorded before I got injured, before there was an intern champion crowned. I had already voiced that I wasn’t interested in any more randoms.
"Now magically I’m ducking a fight that’s never been negotiated or discussed at any table that matters. Lol I’m sticking to my plans, Jon Jones jumps for no one. How many belts does one need? How many times do I have to break my own record?"
Retirement Coming Soon?
Jones continued.
"I’m 37 years old now, I’ve kicked everyone’s ass. My job is to finish strong and make an amazing movie. Go join Tom Brady, Floyd Mayweather, and all the other retired bad asses."
"Bones" Says The Sport Is Begging Him To Continue
The fans weren't too happy with Jones following his latest comments with many calling for the UFC champ to fight Aspinall instead of the 42 year-old Miocic. This is nothing new for Jones, who believes a former champ as credentialed as Miocic would be an 'amazing way' to close out his own career, regardless of all of the heavyweight hoopla.
Although, Jon Jones did go on to say he could stick around if the UFC offers him a deal he can't refuse...
"It feels good to know on the way out your sport was literally begging you to continue," Jones replied to a fan on 'X'. "You never know, maybe the Ufc will offer me a deal I can’t refuse."
MMA Today: Tom Aspinall Calls Out UFC Brass, Jon Jones, Event Schedule
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.