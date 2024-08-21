UFC Boss Dana White Blasts Merab Dvalishvili for 'Mind-Boggling' Injury Reveal
UFC CEO Dana White was absolutely baffled by Merab Dvalishvili’s choice to share a recent training injury on social media ahead of UFC 306.
Sean O'Malley Slams ‘Rat’ Merab Dvalishvili Over Injury Reveal Before UFC 306
White Reacts To Dvalishvili's Injury Post
Currently on a 10-fight win streak dating back to 2018, Dvalishvili is scheduled to challenge UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley in the main event of UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas, NV on September 14.
“The Machine” recently drew the ire of O’Malley when he took to social media to post an update of a cut he sustained during training, and at the post-fight press conference for Week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series the UFC CEO also reacted to the news.
“The whole world knows about Merab’s cut,” White answered when asked about it. “He posted it. I mean, our guys are so dumb it’s next level, unbelievable. All the stuff that I talk about boxing, what I will give boxing is when something happens in a camp – man, let me tell you what. It does not leak.”
Dvalishvili was quick to comment on his original Instagram post and dismiss O’Malley’s suggestion that their UFC 306 fight might be in jeopardy, but that didn’t stop White from laying into the UFC’s #1-ranked bantamweight contender.
“Our guys can’t f***ing wait to throw it up on social media. It’s just – small cut, it’s no big deal. But obviously needed to be posted…And why the f*** would you want [O’Malley] to know that? It is next-level stupid. Some of these guys are so stupid it’s – it’s mind-boggling. It’s unbelievable.”
White admittedly does have quite a lot riding on the bantamweight title bout between O’Malley and Dvalishvili, as it’s set to headline a UFC 306 (also known as Riyadh Season Noche UFC) card at Sphere that the UFC CEO has repeatedly claimed will be one of the biggest sporting events of all time.
There may continue to be debate around whether or not Dvalishvili’s cut will influence his chances of claiming UFC gold, but with just a few weeks to go until UFC 306 fans can start getting excited about a high-profile card that will also feature the trilogy bout between Women’s Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event.
