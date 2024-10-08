Dana White's Contender Series Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 9)
Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on this Tuesday (October 8), as 10 fighters are set to enter the Octagon in Las Vegas, NV and fight for UFC contracts on Week 9.
The action will kick off in the flyweight division when Sean Gauci takes on Anthony Drilich in an all-Australian matchup, followed by a welterweight tilt featuring Islam Dulatov and LFA titleholder Vanilto Antunes.
The next bout will see two undefeated heavyweights square off when Mario Pinto meets Lucas Camacho, and Kody Steele will finally get his opportunity at a UFC contract after his fight on Week 5 fell through when he meets Chasen Blair in a lightweight mathchup.
Things will move back to the heavyweight division for the night’s featured fight between Islem Masraf and Artem Vakhitov, who handed Alex Pereira his last loss in kickboxing before “Poatan” fully committed to MMA and joined the UFC in 2021.
All 10 fighters successfully made weight on Monday ahead of their respective matchups, but it did take Drilich two tries after he came in heavy on his first attempt.. The card is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 9 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Heavyweight: Artem Vakhitov vs. Islem Masraf
• Lightweight: Kody Steele vs. Chasen Blair
• Heavyweight: Lucas Camacho vs. Mario Pinto
• Welterweight: Vanilto Antunes vs. Islam Dulatov
• Flyweight: Sean Gauci vs. Anthony Drilich
