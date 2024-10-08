MMA Knockout

Dana White's Contender Series Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 9)

Find out which fighters earned UFC contracts on Week 9 of DWCS.

Drew Beaupre

(Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on this Tuesday (October 8), as 10 fighters are set to enter the Octagon in Las Vegas, NV and fight for UFC contracts on Week 9.

Dana White's Contender Series Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 9)
Sean Gauci vs. Anthony Drilich. / (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie

The action will kick off in the flyweight division when Sean Gauci takes on Anthony Drilich in an all-Australian matchup, followed by a welterweight tilt featuring Islam Dulatov and LFA titleholder Vanilto Antunes.

Dana White's Contender Series Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 9)
Vanilto Antunes vs. Islam Dulatov. / (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie

The next bout will see two undefeated heavyweights square off when Mario Pinto meets Lucas Camacho, and Kody Steele will finally get his opportunity at a UFC contract after his fight on Week 5 fell through when he meets Chasen Blair in a lightweight mathchup.

Dana White's Contender Series Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 9)
Mario Pinto vs. Lucas Camacho. / (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie

Things will move back to the heavyweight division for the night’s featured fight between Islem Masraf and Artem Vakhitov, who handed Alex Pereira his last loss in kickboxing before “Poatan” fully committed to MMA and joined the UFC in 2021.

Dana White's Contender Series Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 9)
Artem Vakhitov vs. Islem Masraf. / (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

All 10 fighters successfully made weight on Monday ahead of their respective matchups, but it did take Drilich two tries after he came in heavy on his first attempt.. The card is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action.

Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 9 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Heavyweight: Artem Vakhitov vs. Islem Masraf

Lightweight: Kody Steele vs. Chasen Blair

Heavyweight: Lucas Camacho vs. Mario Pinto

Welterweight: Vanilto Antunes vs. Islam Dulatov

Flyweight: Sean Gauci vs. Anthony Drilich

Read More UFC & MMA News

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News