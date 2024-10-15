Dana White's Contender Series Week 10 Preview
The final instalment of Dana White's Contender Series season eight takes place tonight.
Week 10 concludes with five matchups taking place in the welterweight, women's strawweight, featherweight, flyweight, and middleweight divisions. It also features the return of week two standout Nick Piccininni.
DWCS Week 10 Fights
- Mohamed Ado (5-0, +115) vs. Jonathan Micallef (6-1, -145); WW
- Leslie Hernandez (4-1, +110) vs. Julieta Martinez (7-0, -135); SW
- Yadier Delvalle (7-0, +100) vs. Antonio Monteiro (17-4-1, -125); FW
- Nick Piccininni (7-0, -115) vs. Luis Gurule (9-0, -110); FLW
- Nick Klein (5-1, +145) vs. Heraldo Souza (9-1-1, -180); MW
DWCS Week 10 Finish Rates
Fighter
Finish Rate %
Mohamed Ado
100%
Jonathan Micallef
66%
Leslie Hernandez
50%
Julieta Martinez
88%
Yadier Delvalle
56%
Antonio Monteiro
50%
Nick Piccininni
71%
Luis Gurule
67%
Nick Klein
80%
Heraldo Souza
89%
Top finishers on the card are Mohamed Ado (100% in five fights), Heraldo Souza (89% in nine wins), and Julieta Martinez (88% in seven fights). Klein vs. Souza is one to watch with both men possessing a finish rate of 80 percent or higher.
DWCS Time & Stream
DWCS Week 10 will broadcast at 8 pm ET on Tuesday, October 15. Viewers can catch the stream on UFC Fight Pass.
