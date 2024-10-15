MMA Knockout

Dana White's Contender Series Week 10 Preview

Everything you need to know about DWCS week 10.

The final instalment of Dana White's Contender Series season eight takes place tonight.

Week 10 concludes with five matchups taking place in the welterweight, women's strawweight, featherweight, flyweight, and middleweight divisions. It also features the return of week two standout Nick Piccininni.

DWCS Week 10 Fights

  • Mohamed Ado (5-0, +115) vs. Jonathan Micallef (6-1, -145); WW
  • Leslie Hernandez (4-1, +110) vs. Julieta Martinez (7-0, -135); SW
  • Yadier Delvalle (7-0, +100) vs. Antonio Monteiro (17-4-1, -125); FW
  • Nick Piccininni (7-0, -115) vs. Luis Gurule (9-0, -110); FLW
  • Nick Klein (5-1, +145) vs. Heraldo Souza (9-1-1, -180); MW

DWCS Week 10 Finish Rates

Fighter

Finish Rate %

Mohamed Ado

100%

Jonathan Micallef

66%

Leslie Hernandez

50%

Julieta Martinez

88%

Yadier Delvalle

56%

Antonio Monteiro

50%

Nick Piccininni

71%

Luis Gurule

67%

Nick Klein

80%

Heraldo Souza

89%

Top finishers on the card are Mohamed Ado (100% in five fights), Heraldo Souza (89% in nine wins), and Julieta Martinez (88% in seven fights). Klein vs. Souza is one to watch with both men possessing a finish rate of 80 percent or higher.

DWCS Time & Stream

DWCS Week 10 will broadcast at 8 pm ET on Tuesday, October 15. Viewers can catch the stream on UFC Fight Pass.

