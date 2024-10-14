(Exclusive) Johnny Eblen Talks Career Plans, PFL Super Fights PPV

"I can't wait to punch his face in the desert" @BellatorMMA Middleweight World Champion @JohnnyEblen previews his October 19th bout against @fabianedwards24



[ #PFLSuperFights | #BraceForImpact | Sat, Oct 19th | 4PM ET | BUY NOW https://t.co/rokbhScbKz] pic.twitter.com/267Ugh0gJr