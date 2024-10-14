Dominick Cruz Eyes 3 Former Champs in ‘Last Chunk’ of UFC Career
Dominick Cruz still has some tread left on his tires.
Nearing his forties is the former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion who has seen the highest of highs and lowest of lows during his illustrious MMA career, from winning the WEC and UFC titles to tearing his ACL among other injuries that sidelined Cruz for years at a time.
As a result, we haven't seen Cruz in the Octagon as much as we used to, fighting four times since his title loss to Cody Garbrandt in 2016. He most recently fourght Chito Vera in Aug. 2022, where the fighter known for his fancy footwork lost by head kick KO in the fourth round.
Cruz 'Aligned' With Aldo As Potential Opponent
Many fans are left to wonder what is next for the #14-ranked contender, with one popular idea arising, - a fight between two former UFC/WEC champions in Dominick Cruz vs. Jose Aldo, a matchup we could have seen more than a decade ago.
"Yeah, and I'm aligned," Cruz said of Aldo as a potential opponent on the Anik & Florian Podcast. "I'm with that fight. I would like that fight."
Aldo, 38, finds himself in a similar spot to Cruz, being a respected legend in the bantamweight division coming off a loss to a younger contender in Mario Bautista at UFC 307.
A super-fight between Aldo and Cruz has long been talked about but never came to fruition during their heydays at the top of the 135lb and 145lb divisions. While's it long overdue, Cruz wouldn't be opposed to taking the fight... better late than never, right?
However, Aldo isn't the only name that jumps off the page for the rejuvenated Cruz, who's been training at altitude at the new UFC Performance Institute in Mexico City.
Cruz: "Rematches For Me Make Sense..."
At 39 years old, Cruz is gunning for the chance to avenge some losses to fellow former champions.
"I've heard Henry [Cejudo] say that he would be willing to fight me if Hunter [Campbell] would allow it to happen. I would rematch Henry. I would love that," Cruz added.
Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dominick Cruz mounted a comeback from a near four-year layoff in an attempt to become a three-time champion against Henry Cejudo at UFC 249, all on short notice, filling in for Jose Aldo.
Cruz was stopped by Cejudo in the second round with seconds left on the clock and had much rebuttle for the referee who ended things, claiming it was an early stoppage.
"I'm not saying he didn't beat me, but I'm saying that on a full camp, we can give an entertaining fight. So, he beat me the last fight. Okay, great. I think with me having a full camp, me not straight off surgery, me doing the training I've been doing, me feeling the way I feel right now. Yeah, we'll put on a really good, fun show. He's on a loss [to Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling], I'm on a loss. I like that fight."
Another rematch Cruz would like to get before he calls it a career is against former rival Cody Garbrandt, the man who styled on him to take the title at UFC 207.
However, unlike Cejudo, "No Love" is already booked to fight unranked contender Miles Johns on Nov. 9 - attempting to rebound from a loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300.
"So, Aldo, Henry, Cody's getting ready to fight, so he's got a fight coming up, but yeah, rematches for me make sense," Cruz continued. "My shoulder's had multiple surgeries. It's not rocket science, I don't have tons of fights left. I'm towards the last chunk of my fights, and I want to put on a good show. So, I'm looking for a fight that makes sense."
