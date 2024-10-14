Conor McGregor Teases Mike Perry News, Turki Alalshikh ‘Mega Announcement’
The BKFC is reaching heights never thought imaginable with Conor McGregor on board.
The Irish UFC superstar became a part-owner in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship back in April, adding more fuel to the fire of what was already the fastest growing combat sports promotion in the world.
McGregor was in Marbella, Spain over the weekend for the BKFC's debut on DAZN as well as in the country, promoting an 11-fight card and championship tripleheader from inside a bull-fighting arena.
The event was a success on DAZN, so much so that McGregor says he had Turki Alalshikh beat on ratings with his Riyadh Season boxing card on the same day.
"Turki Alalshikh, we were competing against each other as mutual friends on the same night on the same channel, and we took the lead," McGregor told The Schmo. "We took the win. We got more viewers than the other matches and whatnot."
BKFC x Riyadh Season?
Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Alalshikh has done wonders for the sport of boxing by making multiple high-profile fights happen in recent years, now dabbling in the UFC with the premier promotion's first event in Saudi Arabia over the summer and more to come.
Along with MMA and boxing, fighter-turned-promoter McGregor says Alalshikh is setting his sights on the BKFC next with a Riyadh Season card of their own, it so seems.
"Myself and Turki Alalshikh have some mega announcements coming," McGregor hinted. "Oh boy, have I stacked a card of superstars for you all in Riyadh Season and it's gonna be announced really soon. GOATs of the game are making that bare knuckle debut... Don't mind [Floyd] Mayweather. Some of these matches I have made are going to blow your f****** mind."
Who are the so-called GOATs McGregor is talking about? We have no idea, but we can exclude the Irishman's former foe, undefeated boxing champion Floyd "Money" Mayweather from the list after "The Notorious" called him out for a bare-knuckle fight just this last week.
Where Does Mike Perry Fit In All Of This?
One notable name, however, that we could see at BKFC Riyadh Season is the promotion's biggest star in Mike Perry. A former UFC fighter, Perry has gone 5-0 in bare-knuckle boxing, defeating the likes of UFC Champions and MMA veterans alike in Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold, Thiago Alves, Michael "Venom" Page, and Julian Lane.
McGregor had previously "fired" Perry for his performance against Jake Paul, suffering a TKO loss in Round 6 of their boxing match in July. Though, Perry looks to still have a job in the BKFC and a target on his back, with BKFC Middleweight Champion David Mundell calling him out following a second-round TKO in Spain.
"Mike is fired, but we're in negotiation," McGregor said of Perry's next fight. "Redneck Mundell called him out. He's been afraid of Mundell. We had to give him a little cherry pick made title in the King of Violence or whatever you call it. But he was never a world champion, and he's afraid of Mundell, the Redneck Mundell. He's called him out. Now let's see what Perry responds."
While a title fight with Mundell would make all the sense in the world, McGregor seems to have another opponent in mind for Perry's return to the BKFC ring.
"He can come back, we can talk, we can go back to the table, but I have a great matchup for Perry," McGregor added. "Discussions have to be had, and that's for Riyadh Season. But if it doesn't happen, no problem. We'll move on. We've got some big names, big announcements coming that you will not expect and it's going to blow the socks off the arena."
