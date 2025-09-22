Daniel Cormier backs Jon Jones amid Dana White's hesitancy for UFC White House card
In an unlikely twist, former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier is in full support of his ex-rival Jon Jones fighting on the UFC's planned White House event next June.
Even if UFC CEO Dana White isn't.
Cormier serves as a color commentator and desk analyst for the UFC, having previously shared the Octagon twice with the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. In a recently-uploaded YouTube video, Cormier attempted to plead his case regarding why Jones, despite all he has put the promotion through, deserves to headline the event.
"I think I'd let him fight," Cormier said. "I think if he wants to fight, I'd let him fight because, for as much as mixed martial arts is a global sport and it's a sport that everybody loves and we support people from all around the world, at the end of the day, when you're fighting at the White House, you want American people that can win."
With Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler targeted for the event, adding Jones into the mix would give the UFC unprecedented leverage, as both of its biggest names would be part of the one-of-one event.
"I think you put some things in his contract that make it very costly to not follow through," Cormier said. "Do you understand? If you put Jon Jones on the White House card, say something that happens in the law, and he has to be pulled from the card, $1 million."
Cormier said it should be financially detrimental for Jones to bail on a possible Aspinall fight again.
"Say he just says he doesn't want to fight, $1 million," Cormier said. "Say he gets injured, then it should be less, as long as the injury can be proven. If the injury is proven, charge him nothing. He's just a normal fighter, who got injured in training camp. But you put these safeguards in place to make sure that he shows up there. Because one, you make a card with him and Conor McGregor? Massive."
White has made it clear that the card is far from being finalized, as the remainder of this year's schedule still must pan out. Nevertheless, Cormier said White should give the fans what they're salivating for.
"I think that the White House card deserves the chance for that to happen," Cormier said. "Because hey, we have no American guys in the top 10 of the pound-for-pound since Jon Jones retired. That's crazy. Come on. Come on, boss. It's me asking you to give Jon Jones a chance. That's crazy."
For now, only time will tell.
