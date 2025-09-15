Dana White gives grim update on possible UFC White House fight for Jon Jones
UFC CEO Dana White has had about a month to digest his latest comments regarding former UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and whether he will fight on the promotion's White House event next summer: the odds don't look great.
The dust has begun to settle in recent weeks, as Jones recently clarified his retirement status at the MTV Video Music Awards, a saga that rocked the MMA community for nearly two weeks in June.
“I am not retired,” Jones said. "I’m training for the event. I’ll be ready for the event. That’s my goal, that’s my intention. But ultimately it’s up to the boss.”
Jon Jones Intends To Return To UFC At White House
White responded to Jones's remarks during a Radio Row event leading up to the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship on Saturday in Las Vegas. White says the pair have started to patch things up, but White still isn't convinced Jones can be trusted to deliver in a high-profile spot after several failed attempts.
"He has made it very clear that this is what he wants to do, but I need people on this card that I can count on, that no matter what happens," White said in an interview on "The W.A.D.E. Concept." "[If] opponents get switched out, or whatever happens, I need guys that I can absolutely count on that are going to show up that night."
Dana White Shares Interesting Jon Jones Update
White added he respects Jones' persistence, but he revealed it was Jones who had negotiations stumble for a possible title fight with Tom Aspinall.
"Jon Jones and I just had a deal that he pulled out of, so he's not on the top of my list, even though I say it all the time, he's the greatest of all time. I still know that to be a fact. He's not the greatest of all time guy, you can count on that, you know 100 percent is going to be solid and be there."
Jones has sporadically competed over the last few years, defeating Stipe Miocic in his lone UFC heavyweight title defense last November. Jones had been sidelined after tearing his pectoral muscle in the fall of 2023, which delayed the Miocic fight for over a year.
Jones beat Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023 to win the vacant heavyweight title, ending over a three-year absense at the time after dominating light heavyweight for the better part of a decade.
For now, only time will tell.
