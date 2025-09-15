MMA Knockout

Dana White gives grim update on possible UFC White House fight for Jon Jones

Jon Jones isn't out of Dana White's doghouse just yet.

Zain Bando

Mar 4, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFC president Dana White (left) greets fighter Jon Jones during a press conference prior to weigh-ins for UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFC president Dana White (left) greets fighter Jon Jones during a press conference prior to weigh-ins for UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UFC CEO Dana White has had about a month to digest his latest comments regarding former UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and whether he will fight on the promotion's White House event next summer: the odds don't look great.

The dust has begun to settle in recent weeks, as Jones recently clarified his retirement status at the MTV Video Music Awards, a saga that rocked the MMA community for nearly two weeks in June.

“I am not retired,” Jones said. "I’m training for the event. I’ll be ready for the event. That’s my goal, that’s my intention. But ultimately it’s up to the boss.”

Jon Jones Intends To Return To UFC At White House

Jon Jones is not retired, he says
Jul 16, 2025; Hollywood, CA, USA; Jon Jones poses on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

White responded to Jones's remarks during a Radio Row event leading up to the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship on Saturday in Las Vegas. White says the pair have started to patch things up, but White still isn't convinced Jones can be trusted to deliver in a high-profile spot after several failed attempts.

"He has made it very clear that this is what he wants to do, but I need people on this card that I can count on, that no matter what happens," White said in an interview on "The W.A.D.E. Concept." "[If] opponents get switched out, or whatever happens, I need guys that I can absolutely count on that are going to show up that night."

Dana White Shares Interesting Jon Jones Update

Dana White gets real about Jon Jone
Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC CEO and president Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Dana White opens up on possibilities for UFC stadium show following Canelo-Crawford

White added he respects Jones' persistence, but he revealed it was Jones who had negotiations stumble for a possible title fight with Tom Aspinall.

"Jon Jones and I just had a deal that he pulled out of, so he's not on the top of my list, even though I say it all the time, he's the greatest of all time. I still know that to be a fact. He's not the greatest of all time guy, you can count on that, you know 100 percent is going to be solid and be there."

Jones has sporadically competed over the last few years, defeating Stipe Miocic in his lone UFC heavyweight title defense last November. Jones had been sidelined after tearing his pectoral muscle in the fall of 2023, which delayed the Miocic fight for over a year.

Jones beat Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023 to win the vacant heavyweight title, ending over a three-year absense at the time after dominating light heavyweight for the better part of a decade.

For now, only time will tell.

More MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.

Home/News