'I apologize' ... Massive UFC 318 favorite responds after shocking defeat
The UFC 318 prelims were highlighted by a streak of mismatches, which saw the early portion of the card result in a series of finishes.
Fans thought the crush-matches would continue into the main card, where -850 favorite Daniel Zellhuber opened the PPV against 39-year-old UFC veteran Michael Johnson.
Shockingly, Johnson would score a knockdown on the route to a unanimous decision victory against the fighter thirteen years his junior.
Daniel Zellhuber reacts to his massive UFC 318 shock loss to Michael Johnson
Johnson forfeited nearly every advantage, including height, reach, and weight. It was his experience that would come into play as he beat Zellhuber on the scorecards.
Responding to the loss on Instagram, Zellhuber apologized to his fans.
"The goal doesn't change," He wrote [h/t Alex Behunin]. "The beginning of this story may not be the happiest, but I promise you that I will be the best in the world, because I know all the work I put in every day.
"I apologize to those who always support me; I will come back stronger and better. Thank you to those who stay with me, and also to those who get off the [ride] because they help me see who I need close by and who I don't..."
Zellhuber faces the first losing streak in his career since suffering a split decision loss to Esteban Ribovics at UFC 306.
In typical Michael Johnson fashion, 'The Menace' hands a loss to an opponent nearly everybody thought he'd lose to. Johnson now has wins over Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, and Edson Barboza. He's also on his first three-fight winning streak since 2015.
