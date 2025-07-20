Alex Volkanovski heaps praise on Max Holloway after UFC 318 upset
Former Max Holloway rival Alexander Volkanovski gave 'Blessed' his flowers following a dominant UFC 318 performance.
Holloway played spoiler to Dustin Poirier's retirement, snapping a two-fight skid to 'The Diamond' in the process. The Hawaiian BMF stressed that he didn't want to go 0-3 in two trilogies and put on a spectacular show, almost finishing Poirier en route to a unanimous decision victory.
Volkanovski's 3-0 record against Holloway couldn't be aging any better, and 'The Great' was keen to give Holloway his praise following the result.
Volkanovski calls Holloway a true BMF after UFC 318 comeback
Speaking on his YouTube channel after the event, Volkanovski gave his immediate reaction to Holloway's performance.
"Incredible performance. Not many people can come back from losses," Volkanovski said. "Let alone knockout losses, be up again [on the scorecards] and still point to the ground to say, 'Let's do it.' He really is a BMF."
Volkanovski speaks from experience, having come back from a two-fight knockout skid against Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria to reclaim the featherweight belt. Topuria also knocked out Holloway at UFC 308, and some fans questioned his durability going into UFC 318.
Holloway could now be primed for a shot at the lightweight title, though, it is currently under the rule of Topuria, who targets a super fight with Islam Makhachev more than anything. Perhaps a BMF showdown with Charles Oliveira later this year is the next step for Holloway's career resurgence.
