Diego Lopes Reportedly in Talks to Headline UFC Mexico City vs. Ex-Champ
Top 5 featherweights might end up taking center stage at UFC Mexico City.
After five-straight wins, three of which came in 2024, fast-rising contender Diego Lopes isn't due for a title shot just yet, with the Brazilian standout fighting another name before he gets his hands on the undefeated champion Ilia Topuria.
Lopes vs. Rodriguez 'In The Works' For Mexico Main Event
According to a report from Home of Fight's Jake Noecker on Friday, Lopes is targeted to return against former interim champion Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Mexico City on March 29. This would serve as Lopes' first main event in the promotion.
Mexico's Rodriguez is no stranger to the spotlight, headlining his 8th show overall, his second-straight in Mexico City.
Rodriguez’s last fight was against Brian Ortega last February, where he was submitted in the second round of their five-round fight, giving Rodriguez back-to-back losses after a failed title unification bout vs. Alexander Volkanovski.
“El Pantera” currently stands with a UFC record of 10-4, his last win coming over knockout artist Josh Emmett at UFC 284 in 2023.
Meanwhile, Lopes was among the candidates for 'Fighter of the Year' with 3 wins over ranked opponents in 2024. Lopes fought on UFC 300, UFC 303, and most recently UFC 306 at Sphere, where Lopes almost knocked out Brian Ortega en route to a decision victory.
