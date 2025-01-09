BKFC in Talks with UFC for Mike Perry vs. Retired Former Champion
"Everybody wants to see me beat up Robbie Lawler." - Mike Perry, 2017.
Lawler, the former UFC Welterweight Champion, had a fairytale ending to his career, retiring off of a 39-second KO of Niko Price at UFC 290 in 2023. Two years later, Lawler's still retired, but that may soon change, as "Ruthless" was called out by BKFC superstar Mike Perry last month.
BKFC’s Mike Perry Calls Out Retired UFC Champion, Conor McGregor Approves
Feldman On Perry vs. Lawler: "We're Working On It With The UFC..."
Lawler looked as uninterested as ever at Perry's callout, hearing the same thing when they were both in the UFC in 2017. But, money talks, and this week BKFC boss David Feldman revealed he was working on making Perry vs. Lawler a reality - all these years later.
"We're working on it," Feldman said on the Ariel Helwani Show, citing it was about getting approval from the UFC, as Lawler's still under contract. "Yeah, [Lawler wants to do it]. We're working on it with the UFC... That's a sick fight."
Mike Perry has been on the search for his next opponent after losing to Jake Paul last summer in his return to traditional boxing. 5-0 in bareknuckle boxing, Perry has defeated four UFC names in a row in Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold, Thiago Alves, and Michael "Venom" Page.
A dream fight of his for many years, Perry and Lawler are cut from the same cloth in how they fight, with fans well aware of the violence that'd come out of that matchup. Although, Perry, the former UFC fighter, is far younger at 33, with Lawler years removed from his prime at 42.
UFC CEO Dana White Corrects Joe Rogan on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Fight Rumor
David Feldman says he should have an answer in two weeks on whether Robbie Lawler will be Mike Perry's next challenger in the BKFC ring. Lawler fought the who's-who of the welterweight division during his career, his title reign one of the most entertaining in UFC historyror with wars against Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit, one after the other.
