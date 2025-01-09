UFC London Adds Featherweight Banger Featuring Former Cage Warriors Champions
The fans in London will be treated to an incredible featherweight matchup when the UFC returns to the city on March 22.
Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charrière Set For UFC London
The world’s leading MMA promotion made two trips to London in 2023 with UFC 286 and a UFC Fight Night card headlined by Tom Aspinall’s return from injury against Marcin Tybura, but last year the U.K capital missed out on hosting the Octagon with UFC 304 taking place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.
The announcement of UFC London for 2025 was met with considerable fanfare and speculation about what might be in store for the card’s main event, but while some high-profile bouts have already been confirmed there’s still been no concrete news regarding a headlining fight.
The UFC has already added a number of U.K and European fighters to the card, and now Al Zullino reports that the event will also feature a huge featherweight matchup between England’s Nathaniel Wood and France’s Morgan Charrière.
Wood joined the UFC as a bantamweight in 2018 and went 4-2 before moving up to featherweight, where he’s gone 4-1 and most recently took a unanimous decision over Daniel Pineda at UFC 304 last July.
UFC London will see the 31-year-old face another former Cage Warriors champion in Charriere, who scored a first-round finish in his promotional debut in 2023 and put on a Fight of the Night winning performance in a losing effort against Chepe Mariscal before he returned to the win column with a knockout-win against Gabriel Miranda in September.
The featherweight tilt between “The Prospect” and “The Last Pirate” could well be a pre-event pick for Fight of the Night honors at UFC London, and for now the event scheduled to take place on March 22 currently looks like this:
Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg
Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev
Molly McCann vs. Istela Nunes
Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin
Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy
Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar
Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charrière
