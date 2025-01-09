MMA Knockout

UFC London Adds Featherweight Banger Featuring Former Cage Warriors Champions

"The Prospect" and "The Last Pirate" are set to meet at UFC London.

The fans in London will be treated to an incredible featherweight matchup when the UFC returns to the city on March 22.

Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charrière Set For UFC London

The world’s leading MMA promotion made two trips to London in 2023 with UFC 286 and a UFC Fight Night card headlined by Tom Aspinall’s return from injury against Marcin Tybura, but last year the U.K capital missed out on hosting the Octagon with UFC 304 taking place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

The announcement of UFC London for 2025 was met with considerable fanfare and speculation about what might be in store for the card’s main event, but while some high-profile bouts have already been confirmed there’s still been no concrete news regarding a headlining fight.

The UFC has already added a number of U.K and European fighters to the card, and now Al Zullino reports that the event will also feature a huge featherweight matchup between England’s Nathaniel Wood and France’s Morgan Charrière.

Sep 3, 2022; Paris, FRANCE; Charles Jourdain (red gloves) and Nathaniel Wood (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. / Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Wood joined the UFC as a bantamweight in 2018 and went 4-2 before moving up to featherweight, where he’s gone 4-1 and most recently took a unanimous decision over Daniel Pineda at UFC 304 last July.

UFC London will see the 31-year-old face another former Cage Warriors champion in Charriere, who scored a first-round finish in his promotional debut in 2023 and put on a Fight of the Night winning performance in a losing effort against Chepe Mariscal before he returned to the win column with a knockout-win against Gabriel Miranda in September.

Sep 2, 2023; Paris, France; Morgan Charriere (red gloves) celebrates defeating Manolo Zecchini (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. / Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

The featherweight tilt between “The Prospect” and “The Last Pirate” could well be a pre-event pick for Fight of the Night honors at UFC London, and for now the event scheduled to take place on March 22 currently looks like this:

Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Molly McCann vs. Istela Nunes

Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin

Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy

Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar

Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charrière

