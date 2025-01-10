Will UFC 311 Go On? Ariel Helwani Shares Update on L.A Event Amid Wildfires
UFC 311, the promotion's first Pay-Per-View event of the year, is set to go down on Jan. 18 from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles... but will it, though?
There's been much concern around the UFC's return to L.A, as wildfires continue to burn through the Los Angeles area all this week.
UFC Fight Night Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2 - Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
Ariel Helwani Says UFC 311 Ready To Move 'If Need Be'
With UFC 311 scheduled to take place in Inglewood, not far from the fires in Palisades, the UFC has had discussions of moving the event - but, "the hope is it remains there" in Los Angeles.
"UFC has had talks about the status of UFC 311 next weekend, I’m told," MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported on Friday. "UFC 311 is currently slated for the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. Obviously, that region is facing a devastating wildfire crisis at the moment."
"The NFL announced yesterday that they are moving the Rams x Vikings playoff game, scheduled for Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to Glendale, Ariz. As of right now, 311 is staying at Intuit. The hope is it remains there. But they are monitoring and ready to move the card, if need be. No talks of delaying the card. Obviously that call needs to happen soon. The event is eight days away."
"Vegas would be the frontrunner," Helwani said, if the UFC decide to move the PPV event entirely. "Worth noting: T-Mobile Arena is not booked next Saturday, Jan. 18."
Pivotal Welterweight Fight Booked for Rumored UFC Miami Event in April
UFC 311 has 14 fights on the card and is headlined by a championship double-header with Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan and Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov.
More UFC & MMA News
• Ex-UFC Heavyweight Champ Cain Velasquez Shares Pick for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
• UFC London Adds Featherweight Banger Featuring Former Cage Warriors Champions
• UFC CEO Dana White Corrects Joe Rogan on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Fight Rumor
• BKFC in Talks with UFC for Mike Perry vs. Retired Former Champion
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.