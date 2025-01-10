UFC Fight Night Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2 - Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
The UFC is back this weekend with its first event of 2025, and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup as well as look at some of the best betting options available.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
UFC Fight Night Full Card Betting Odds
Mackenzie Dern (+160) vs. Amanda Ribas (-192)
Santiago Ponzinibbio (-135) vs. Carlston Harris (+114)
Abdul Razak Alhassan (+205) vs. César Almeida (-250)
Chris Curtis (+185) vs. Roman Kopylov (-225)
Austin Bashi (-265) vs. Christian Rodriguez (+215)
Punahele Soriano (+180) vs. Uros Medic (-218)
Jose Johnson (-180) vs. Felipe Bunes (+150)
Marco Tulio (-500) vs. Ihor Potieria (+380)
Thiago Moisés (-175) vs. Trey Ogden (+145)
Preston Parsons (+410) vs. Jacobe Smith (-550)
Ernesta Kareckaite (-265) vs. Nicolle Caliari (+215)
Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (-258) vs. Bruno Lopes (+210)
Fatima Kline (-800) vs. Viktoriia Dudakova (+550)
Nurullo Aliev (-700) vs. Joe Solecki (+500)
UFC Fight Night Underdog Bets
Bruno Lopes to Defeat Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (+210)
Lopes found himself on the wrong end of a massive upset in his first Dana White’s Contender Series fight in 2023, but after returning to the LFA to defend his light heavyweight title the Brazilian earned a UFC contract when he stopped Mikheil Sazhiniani in August.
Gadzhiyasulov is understandably favored here given his style and undefeated record, but even though he’s coming off a win over Brendson Ribeiro (who knocked out Lopes on DWCS) I think that “Brunão” is a dangerous enough finisher where he could score an upset-win in his UFC debut.
Christian Rodriguez to Defeat Austin Bashi (+215)
I’ve already picked Bashi to win this fight, but based on Rodriguez’s wins in the UFC there’s a strong argument to be made that he’s the most tempting underdog bet on the entire card.
“Ceerod” handed Raul Rosas Jr, Cameron Saaiman, and Isaac Dulgarian their first professional losses as part of a four-fight win streak before being submitted in his last outing. Bashi is certainly a dangerous challenge, but Rodriguez has clearly proven he’s not intimidated by undefeated opposition.
Trey Ogden to Defeat Thiago Moisés (+145)
I’m hoping that this ends up being one of the more entertaining matchups on the night's prelims, especially if things hit the mat and fans are treated to some high-level grappling exchanges from the two lightweights.
I do agree that Moisés should be slightly favored in this matchup, but Ogden is a very well-rounded fighter and is more than capable of playing spoiler when the two men meet in the Octagon.
UFC Fight Night Prop Bets
Uros Medic vs. Punahele Soriano - Fight Does Not Start Round 3 (-125)
The math is fairly simple on this one, as Medic has never gone the distance in his pro career and Soriano is also a serious knockout-threat in his own right.
Soriano has gone the distance several times during his time with the UFC, but I’m counting on the style matchup between the two men to produce a finish within the first two rounds of their welterweight tilt.
Amanda Ribas to Defeat Mackenzie Dern via Decision (-115)
Making her return to strawweight following a decision-loss to two-time champion Rose Namajunas in a women’s flyweight main event in March, Ribas will try to improve to 2-0 over Dern after handing the decorated grappler her first MMA loss in 2019.
Dern is obviously a threat to snatch a submission at any point during a five-round fight if Ribas gets careless, but I expect that the 31-year-old will be able to avoid any serious danger and return to the win column via hard-fought decision.
Point to be Deducted in Nurullo Aliev vs. Joe Solecki (+2000)
This one is obviously a massive longshot, but even after almost two years out of the cage fans haven’t forgotten Aliev’s infamous UFC debut against Rafael Alves.
“Tajik Eagle” is presumably eager to erase the memory of losing a point for apparently biting Alves back in 2023, but at +2000 odds why not take a chance that some serious foul may occur when these two men engage in what will likely be a grappling-heavy affair?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
