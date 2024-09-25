Disgruntled Ex-UFC Star Says He'll Be Paid 3x as Much in Rival MMA League
Former undefeated flyweight UFC star Muhammad Mokaev has alleged he'll be earning considerably more in his move to a rival MMA promotion.
Relations were strained when the UFC cut ties with Mokaev after UFC 304 in August this year. Despite Mokaev being undefeated and winning his highest-profile fight against Manel Kape, UFC CEO Dana White dismissed his chance of extending his contract and wished him good luck.
No real reason was given for the move, and Mokaev went as far as to say he'll fight for free if it means he can re-join the UFC. Eventually, news broke that Mokaev signed with West-Asian regional promotion BRAVE CF, a steep drop from the A-League of MMA, but not without its benefits.
"Highest paid flyweight fighter in the world right now without holding the title," Mokaev alleged in an X post on September 25. One fan would later message Mokaev, who confirmed he'll get paid thrice as much as he did in the UFC.
Muhammad Mokaev's Salary
Three times as much might not be as impressive as it sounds when payouts are considered. In April 2023, Mokaev revealed his fight purse to be $38,000. Whether that is show and win, we don't know. Mokaev had three fights since that date, highlighting that he'd be looking to negotiate a new contract after his fight with Kape.
Working on the assumption that the $38,000 is one half of the show & win, Mokaev could be looking at a six-figure contract with BRAVE CF, which would easily place him as one of the highest paid flyweights in MMA fight now.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- UFC Macau Adds Massive Matchup between Former Champions
- Dustin Poirier Proposes Trilogy Fight with Fellow UFC Star
- Referee Herb Dean Responds to Backlash from UFC 306 Main Event
- Diego Lopes Entertains Backup Role for UFC 308 Title Fight
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.