Dustin Poirier Proposes Trilogy Fight with Fellow UFC Star
Dustin Poirier appears to have a matchup in mind for what many expect to be his final appearance in the UFC Octagon.
Poirier Suggests Trilogy Fight With Justin Gaethje
A former interim lightweight champion, Poirier got his third crack at undisputed UFC gold in his last outing against Islam Makhachev but was forced to tap to a submission during the final round of their fight in Newark, NJ at UFC 302.
“The Diamond” suggested he might be retiring in the immediate aftermath of that loss, but later Poirier indicated that he has at least one more big fight left in him before he officially decides to hang his gloves up for good.
Fans have been clamoring for news of who Poirier will return against, and just recently the 35-year-old once again suggested that it might be time for him and Justin Gaethje to settle their trilogy.
Also a former interim lightweight titleholder, Gaethje was stopped by Poirier in their first meeting in 2018 but got his revenge at UFC 291 when he head kicked “The Diamond” to claim the vacant BMF belt in the night’s headlining attraction.
“The Highlight” lost his BMF belt via last-second knockout against Max Holloway at UFC 300 in April, and while Gaethje hasn’t signed off on Poirier’s request for a trilogy as of yet few fans would argue with seeing the two men meet in the Octagon again.
