Diego Lopes Entertains Backup Role for UFC 308 Title Fight
It's only up from here for UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes.
Three straight wins at three monumental events have Lopes' name in the Fighter of the Year conversation, especially after a masterclass performance turned in against former title challenger Brian Ortega at UFC 306.
The win saw Lopes soar to the top of the rankings at #3, only behind former champions Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and the current king, Ilia Topuria.
UFC 307: Top Contender Officially Withdraws from Salt Lake City Card
Lopes Down To Weigh-In As Backup Fighter For Topuria vs. Holloway
No longer interested in rematching lower-ranked contender Movsar Evloev (who has a win over him from last year), especially on short notice, Lopes has set his sights on the featherweight elite, whether that's replacing Topuria or Holloway in their undisputed title fight at UFC 308 (should either of them withdraw) or perhaps, the next best thing at 145lbs.
“If that doesn’t happen, we’d like the possibility of fighting Volkanovski in December,” Lopes told MMA Fighting.
One of the more active champions in recent UFC history, Volkanovski hasn't fought since losing the title to Topuria at UFC 298 in February. The KO loss was his second in four months, also falling to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 last October.
Lopes On Volkanovski: "He Doesn't Like To Wait, Neither Do I..."
Volkanovski has said in the past he'll likely wait for the winner of Topuria vs. Holloway, as there are no other fights at 145lbs that interest him at the moment.
That's where a new name like Lopes comes in...
“He doesn’t like to wait, and neither do I, so that could be a good fight," Lopes said of a potential fight with Volkanovski. "A lot can happen, but I think the two most viable options for us right now are being the backup fighter in Abu Dhabi, or fighting Volkanovski in December. The UFC is aware that I’m available for [UFC 308], so it depends on what they want to do.”
Wanting to close out 2024 with a fourth win, Diego Lopes says he'd be willing to fight Alexander Volkanovski either at UFC 310 on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas or at UFC Tampa on Dec. 14.
Is this the next fight to make in the featherweight division, or has Alexander Volkanovski earned the right to sit out for an immediate title fight?
