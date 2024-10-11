UFC Fight Night Live Results & Highlights – Royval vs. Taira
The UFC is back at the Apex in Las Vegas, NV this Saturday (October 12) with a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a flyweight title eliminator.
Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira
The main event will see Tatsuro Taira try to extend his unbeaten record when he takes on former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval. “Raw Dawg” rebounded from his failed title bid with a split decision over former champion Brandon Moreno in February, and if Royval is able to hand Taira his first loss it should set up a rematch with Alexandre Pantoja.
The night’s co-main event is a middleweight clash featuring Jun Yong Park and longtime UFC veteran Brad Tavares. Park had an impressive four-fight win streak snapped last year when he dropped a split decision to Andre Muniz, and now “The Iron Turtle” will try to get back on track in a tough matchup with Tavares.
UFC Fight Night Royval vs. Taira Full Card Odds & Best Bets
The rest of the main card also includes Chidi Njokuani vs. Jared Gooden and Daniel Rodriguez vs. Alex Morono at welterweight, plus an intriguing lightweight contest between Grant Dawson and Rafa Garcia.
Middleweights Josh Fremd and Abdul Razak Alhassan are set to kick off the main card, and there are also a number of interesting matchups on the preliminary portion of the card that features four different fighters making their promotional debuts.
UFC Fight Night Royval vs. Taira Full Card Predictions
The weigh-ins saw Gooden, Fremd, and Dan Argueta all miss weight for their respective bouts. All of those matchups will proceed as scheduled, and those three fighters will forfeit a percentage of their purses to their opponents.
The prelims are set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday (October 12), so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
Main Card (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira
• Co-Main Event: Brad Tavares vs. Jun Yong Park
• Chidi Njokuani vs. Jared Gooden
• Grant Dawson vs. Rafa Garcia
• Daniel Rodriguez vs. Alex Morono
• Josh Fremd vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4:00 p.m. ET)
• CJ Vergara vs. Ramazan Temirov
• Jonathan Pearce vs. Pat Sabatini
• Niko Price vs. Themba Gorimbo
• Junior Tafa vs. Sean Sharaf
• Cory McKenna vs. Julia Polastri
• Dan Argueta vs. Cody Haddon
• Clayton Carpenter vs. Lucas Rocha
