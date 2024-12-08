Redemption? Dominick Reyes Destroys Anthony Smith at UFC 310
Former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes has earned his first winning streak since 2019.
'The Devastator' was the first man to beat Jon Jones in the eyes of many fans, dropping a controversial decision to 'Bones' in 2020. He then went on to lose three in a row, all by horrendous knockout. When all seemed irredeemable, Reyes clung on by knocking out Dustin Jacoby earlier this year, and now he mounts a comeback with a dominant victory over Smith.
Smith fought while grieving the loss of a friend, which led to some bizarre moments like 'Lionheart' dropping his guard to absorb punches to the face. Reyes eventually found his mark in round two, and rained down savage 12-6 elbows to whittle away at Smith's fortitude. Referee Marc Goddard mercifully called the fight just before the round ended.
As 2024 concludes, Dominick Reyes could be gearing up for another light heavyweight title run.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Club & Sub! Vicente Luque Sleeps Themba Gorimbo in 52 Seconds at UFC 310
- UFC 310: Movsar Evloev Outscrambles Aljamain Sterling, Improves to 19-0
- UFC 310: Eryk Anders Ground & Pounds Ex-Champ Chris Weidman for Comeback TKO
- Jake Paul Rips 'Clout Chasing' Dana White for OnlyFans Model Collab
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.