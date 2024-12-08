MMA Knockout

Club & Sub! Vicente Luque Sleeps Themba Gorimbo in 52 Seconds at UFC 310

Luque secures the fastest Anaconda Choke in UFC history.

Mathew Riddle

UFC

'The Silent Assassin' is back!

+125 Vicente Luque has successfully upset the oddsmakers by submitting Themba Gorimbo at UFC 310. Luque dropped Gorimbo with a right hand before cinching in an Anaconda Choke and putting 'The Answer' to sleep in just 52 seconds. It was the fastest finish by Anaconda in UFC history, and the sixth Anaconda/D'Arce finish in Luque's professional career.

Luque's finish is but a blip on an already incredible UFC 310. Back-to-back-to-back barn burners and finishes make Luque's submission a tough contender for performance of the night.Catch the full UFC 310 results and highlights here.

Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

