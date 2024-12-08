Club & Sub! Vicente Luque Sleeps Themba Gorimbo in 52 Seconds at UFC 310
'The Silent Assassin' is back!
+125 Vicente Luque has successfully upset the oddsmakers by submitting Themba Gorimbo at UFC 310. Luque dropped Gorimbo with a right hand before cinching in an Anaconda Choke and putting 'The Answer' to sleep in just 52 seconds. It was the fastest finish by Anaconda in UFC history, and the sixth Anaconda/D'Arce finish in Luque's professional career.
Luque's finish is but a blip on an already incredible UFC 310. Back-to-back-to-back barn burners and finishes make Luque's submission a tough contender for performance of the night.Catch the full UFC 310 results and highlights here.
