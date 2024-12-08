UFC 310: Eryk Anders Ground & Pounds Ex-Champ Chris Weidman for Comeback TKO
Eryk Anders finally has a former champion on his resume.
Six years removed from a split decision loss to Lyoto Machida, Anders didn't leave it to the judges when he faced off with Chris Weidman in a rebooked middleweight matchup at UFC 310. Despite Weidman's wrestling credentials and championship experience, Anders beat "The All-American at his own game for what is the arguably the finest win of his MMA career.
Though, it didn't come without some adversity for Anders, making the victory all the more satisfying in the end, turning his UFC record into a winning one at 9-8.
Round 1
One minute into the opening round, Anders would shoot for a takedown, unsuccessful on his first attempt. Anders landed a flush headkick on Weidman with Anders pressing forward with a quick takedown of Weidman. Weidman shrugged it off, catching a knee while he was grounded. The referee paused the action and gave Anders a warning.
Weidman knocks down Anders with a beautiful left hook, following him to the ground where he controls from top position for the rest of the round, raining down a few elbows here and there.
Round 2
Anders and Weidman went straight back to work in the second round, exchanging punches in the pocket. Anders tagged the former champion close to the cage before going for a takedown which Weidman used for an unsuccessful takedown attempt. Anders rained down punches from top, having the back of Weidman.
Anders swarms Weidman on the ground, unloading punches in bunches. Shot after shot landed for Anders with no answers from Weidman. More ground and pound from Anders, who backs away only to continue the onslaught on the ground. Anders dribbles Weidman's like a basketball slowly but surely for the TKO finish as the referee waves it off at the final 10-second mark.
Official result: Eryk Anders defeats Chris Weidman via TKO (punches) in round 2 (4:51)
