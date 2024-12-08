Jake Paul Rips 'Clout Chasing' Dana White for OnlyFans Model Collab
UFC CEO Dana White has taken his Power Slap promotional tactics to another level.
Ahead of Friday night's Power Slap event, White went viral for posting a giveaway with OnlyFans star Jameliz Benitez Smith, where she would pick one winner to receive a $200,000 McClaren car. It didn't sit well with the MMA community, much less one of White's most prominent critics: YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.
Paul has gone after White over the years for numerous reasons, mostly relating to fighter pay and his belief that the promotion's biggest stars don't have a seat at the table when they reach a certain post in their careers.
In a now-viral tweet, Paul grilled White for having his priorities out of order.
"55 yrs old, wheeling around 20 yr old only fans girls to try and get views?" Paul asked. "Clout chasing & ego has no age limit. Imagine being worth $500m, married with kids & posting these cringe videos, using UFC accounts to get people to watch your slap party on-line."
Dana White Responds To Uncomfortable Fans
White was quick to clapback at fans who don't agree with his tactics to grow the sport.
He replied to one fan who, according to his profile picture, didn't have a shirt on. In typical White fashion, he told him to do so.
"Put a f***** shirt on,” White wrote.
It's clear that White doesn't seem to mind what the criticism will do to his brand, multiple business ventures or persona. Whether a marketing strategy or genuine passion, it’s achieving his goal: drawing attention. And it likely won't be the last time.
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.