Paddy Pimblett shuts down rumor about his next UFC fight
Top-ranked UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has definitively shut down a recent rumor that sprang up regarding his next fight.
Now sitting at #10 in the recently-updated UFC lightweight rankings, Pimblett is undefeated since joining the UFC in 2021 and is coming off a dominant victory over former Bellator Champion Michael Chandler at UFC 314.
The 30-year-old was in Las Vegas, NV last weekend and made headlines when he stepped into the Octagon to face off with newly-crowned lightweight king Ilia Topuria at UFC 317, although after the event Dana White was quick to disparage the viral faceoff and say that he’d never signed off on it.
Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje?
More than a few fans have called for Pimblett to be Topuria’s first challenger following UFC 317, but the chances of that appeared to take a major hit thanks to a surprising claim from UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis.
“Stillknocks” is set to try and defend his middleweight belt for the third time against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319, and in a recent video that emerged earlier this week the South African suggested that Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje will serve as the card’s co-main event.
"The Baddy" Dismisses Dricus Du Plessis' Claim
Du Plessis’ claim quickly made the rounds online, but it didn’t take long for Pimblett to jump on social media and definitively shut down the idea of fighting in Chicago on August 16.
“Yous are made if you think I’m fighting in August”
A matchup between “The Baddy” and former interim lightweight titleholder Gaethje has been talked about as a possibility following Pimblett’s win at UFC 314. Even if it won’t take place in August, the winner of that fight would have a strong case to challenge Topuria for the lightweight title.
Arman Tsarukyan still looks to be in pole position to fight Topuria next unless the UFC elects to go in an unexpected direction, although Tsarukyan has also exchanged plenty of words with Pimblett and other members of the promotion’s lightweight Top 10.
