UFC star gets savage response after reigniting feud with rival fighter

Are these two UFC lightweights on a collision course?

Things appear to be heating up between two of the UFC’s top-ranked lightweight fighters in the aftermath of UFC 317.

Following Islam Makhachev’s lengthy reign with the 155 lbs. belt, the UFC lightweight division officially moved into a new era last Saturday at UFC 317 when former featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant lightweight belt.

“El Matador” ended up facing off with Paddy Pimblett in a surprise interaction that Dana White apparently didn’t approve of, and now fans are waiting to see who will challenge Topuria for the lightweight belt first.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena.
Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Arman Tsarukyan Reignites Feud With Dan Hooker

Pimblett currently sits at #10 in the recently-updated lightweight rankings, while former titleholder Makhachev now occupies the #1 contender spot ahead of a welterweight move that will presumably see him challenge newly-crowned Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena.

Arman Tsarukyan (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Charles Oliveira (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.
Arman Tsarukyan (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Charles Oliveira (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arman Tsarukyan was in Las Vegas for UFC 317 to serve as the backup fighter for Topuria vs. Oliviera after he missed out on a title fight with Makhachev at UFC 311, and a couple days after the event the 28-year-old fired a surprise shot at fellow lightweight contender Dan Hooker.

“On a side note, Dan Hooker is still a b****. Just thought that needed to be said.”

"The Hangman" Delivers Savage Response

Currently on a 3-fight win streak that has him sitting at #7 in the UFC lightweight rankings, Hooker was more than happy to fire back at Tsarukyan.

“You’re a human side note. Number 1 contender no one gives a f*** about.”

Jalin Turner (red gloves) fights Dan Hooker (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena.
Jalin Turner (red gloves) fights Dan Hooker (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Topuria did initially use his post-fight time on the microphone to call out Tsarukyan before Joe Rogan invited Pimblett into the cage, although it looks like “The Baddy” may end up facing former interim lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje at UFC 319.

Tsarukyan still seems to be the frontrunner to challenge Topuria unless Makhachev decides to abandon his welterweight move, but once Hooker finishes recovering from a hand injury “The Hangman” could also be another win away from title contention himself.

