Dricus du Plessis destroys Sean Strickland's nose in title fight rematch at UFC 312
Just over a year after their first encounter, Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland met in a main event rematch for the middleweight title at UFC 312.
Du Plessis Outclasses Strickland Over Five Rounds
Strickland famously claimed the middleweight belt with his massive upset against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, but his title reign ended up being short-lived thanks to a razor-close loss to du Plessis four months later at UFC 297.
UFC 312 live results & highlights for Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2
"Stillknocks" went on to solidify his place as champion when he submitted Adesanya for his first title defense, while Strickland rebounded from losing the belt by taking a decision over Paulo Costa to set up a rematch with du Plessis in Sydney, Australia at UFC 312.
The South African was around a 2-1 favorite heading into the rematch with Strickland after the odds for their first fight closed at a dead heat, and the start of the bout unsurprisingly saw both men stand and trade strikes in the center of the cage.
The first round was a fairly even affair as the two men got reacquainted with one another, and while Strickland did have success during the early going it was du Plessis that continually threw his strikes in combination and with significantly more power behind them.
Weili Zhang hands Tatiana Suarez first loss in dominant UFC 312 title defense
Strickland's corner implored the former champion to raise his game in between rounds, but during the fourth frame things took a significant turn when du Plessis clearly broke the American's nose and sent blood pouring down his face.
"Stillknocks" kept his foot on the gas in the final round to makes sure Strickland had no opportunities for a Hail Mary finish, and when the dust settled du Plessis retained his belt via unanimous decision.
More UFC & MMA News
• UFC star Dustin Poirier sends threat to Conor McGregor, ‘Fight to the death’
• Former Bellator MMA prodigy enters free agency amid interest from UFC
• Ilia Topuria's brother Aleksandre impresses with debut victory at UFC 312
• Daniel Cormier revokes Jon Jones' status as UFC Goat due to ‘dirty s***'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.