UFC 312 live results & highlights for Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2

Du Plessis and Strickland square off again just over a year after their first meeting.

Drew Beaupre

The UFC returns to Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia tonight (February 8) with a UFC 312 card that features two title fights at the top of the bill.

Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2

The main event will see Dricus du Plessis attempt to defend his middleweight belt for the second time in a rematch with Sean Strickland.

Dricus Du Plessis fights Israel Adesanya in a middleweight championship fight during UFC 305 at RAC Arena.
“Stillknocks” followed a razor-close decision in their first encounter at UFC 297 with a submission win over former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya, while Strickland rebounded from losing his belt with a split decision victory against Paulo Costa in June.

Sean Strickland fights Paulo Costa during UFC 302 at Prudential Center.
Zhang vs. Suarez

The co-main event is a women’s strawweight title fight between defending champion Weili Zhang and undefeated challenger Tatiana Suarez.

Zhang Weili reacts after defeating Yan Xiaonan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.
Zhang has already defended the strawweight belt twice during her second reign as champion, while Suarez has long been touted by fans as a future title contender and will finally get her chance at UFC gold after dealing with a myriad of injuries during her career.

Jessica Andrade fights Tatiana Suarez during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena.
Six Fighters Making Their UFC Debuts

The main card will also see Justin Tafa welcome Tallison Teixeira to the UFC after Jimmy Crute tries to score his first win since 2020 when he takes on Rodolfo Bellato.

Jimmy Crute fights Alonzo Menifield during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena.
Welterweights Jake Matthews and Francisco Prado will kick off the PPV portion of UFC 312, and the night’s prelims will showcase some intriguing matchups and a number of fighters making their promotional debuts.

Phil Rowe fights Jake Matthews during UFC 302 at Prudential Center.
All fighters successfully made weight ahead of UFC 312, although a flyweight matchup between Hyun Sung Park and Nyamjargal Tumendemberel was scrapped before the proceedings kicked off due to “weight management issues” on the part of Tumendemberel.

The prelims for UFC 312 are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action when the event starts!

UFC 312 Main Card (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Main Event: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 – For the UFC Middleweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Weili Zhang vs. Tatiana Suarez – For the UFC Strawweight Championship

• Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira

• Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato

• Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado

UFC 312 Preliminary Card (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

• Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos

• Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

• Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil

• Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria

UFC 312 Early Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass)

• Rongzhu vs. Kody Steele

• Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset

• Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshil Jubli

