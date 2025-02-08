UFC 312 live results & highlights for Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2
The UFC returns to Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia tonight (February 8) with a UFC 312 card that features two title fights at the top of the bill.
Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2
The main event will see Dricus du Plessis attempt to defend his middleweight belt for the second time in a rematch with Sean Strickland.
Main card predictions for UFC 312 - Can Strickland reclaim the belt from du Plessis?
“Stillknocks” followed a razor-close decision in their first encounter at UFC 297 with a submission win over former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya, while Strickland rebounded from losing his belt with a split decision victory against Paulo Costa in June.
Zhang vs. Suarez
The co-main event is a women’s strawweight title fight between defending champion Weili Zhang and undefeated challenger Tatiana Suarez.
Zhang has already defended the strawweight belt twice during her second reign as champion, while Suarez has long been touted by fans as a future title contender and will finally get her chance at UFC gold after dealing with a myriad of injuries during her career.
Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 face-off & ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 312
Six Fighters Making Their UFC Debuts
The main card will also see Justin Tafa welcome Tallison Teixeira to the UFC after Jimmy Crute tries to score his first win since 2020 when he takes on Rodolfo Bellato.
Welterweights Jake Matthews and Francisco Prado will kick off the PPV portion of UFC 312, and the night’s prelims will showcase some intriguing matchups and a number of fighters making their promotional debuts.
All fighters successfully made weight ahead of UFC 312, although a flyweight matchup between Hyun Sung Park and Nyamjargal Tumendemberel was scrapped before the proceedings kicked off due to “weight management issues” on the part of Tumendemberel.
Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 full prelim fight predictions for UFC 312
The prelims for UFC 312 are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action when the event starts!
UFC 312 Main Card (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
• Main Event: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 – For the UFC Middleweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Weili Zhang vs. Tatiana Suarez – For the UFC Strawweight Championship
• Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira
• Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato
• Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado
UFC 312 Preliminary Card (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)
• Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos
• Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
• Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil
• Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria
UFC 312 Early Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass)
• Rongzhu vs. Kody Steele
• Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset
• Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshil Jubli
