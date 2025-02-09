MMA Knockout

UFC star Dustin Poirier sends threat to Conor McGregor, ‘Fight to the death’

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier might not be dead yet – from a hatred standpoint.

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has been sent a threatening ultimatum.

If he were to return to the UFC, the former interim lightweight champion may be waiting for him. Poirier is seeking a retirement fight later this year, and McGregor, whose last two Octagon outings saw him lose to "The Diamond," could be worthy of a fourth fight.

Dustin Poirier moves in for a hit against Conor McGregor during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena.
Dustin Poirier's Chilling Threat

In an interview with talkSPORT, Poirier opened up on the career demise of McGregor and predicted the 36-year-old will never see an Octagon appearance again.

Conor McGregor watches game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center.
"He’s got a strong mind, but the further it gets from that after those fights keep falling apart when he announces them, Poirier said. “I’m losing hope. And he had a great matchup. I think Michael Chandler was an incredible matchup for his return.”

Poirier, who is fresh off a lightweight title loss to Islam Makhachev last June, said his opinions about the Irish superstar have not changed as time since their third fight has passed.

“No, of course not," Poirier said. "We will fight to the death if I see him…I don’t respect him as a man.

Dustin Poirier defends against Conor McGregor during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena.
McGregor's UFC Return Still In Limbo

Poirier does respect McGregor's athletic accomplishments and what he has been able to do within the sport, but outside of it, Porier again made his feelings abundantly clear.

"Nah," Poirier simply said.

Conor McGregor is carried off following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena.
Nevertheless, it's clear neither man will ever see eye-to-eye, and in MMA, that's sometimes the way the cookie crumbles when remembering prominent rivalries.

McGregor hasn't won a fight since Jan. 2020 against Donald Cerrone, and he hasn't won a title fight since Nov. 2016.

Conor McGregor is declared the winner by TKO against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena.
McGregor's last title fight nearly seven years ago was a sour downfall, losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the highest-selling pay-per-view in UFC history.

