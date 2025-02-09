UFC star Dustin Poirier sends threat to Conor McGregor, ‘Fight to the death’
Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has been sent a threatening ultimatum.
If he were to return to the UFC, the former interim lightweight champion may be waiting for him. Poirier is seeking a retirement fight later this year, and McGregor, whose last two Octagon outings saw him lose to "The Diamond," could be worthy of a fourth fight.
Dustin Poirier's Chilling Threat
In an interview with talkSPORT, Poirier opened up on the career demise of McGregor and predicted the 36-year-old will never see an Octagon appearance again.
"He’s got a strong mind, but the further it gets from that after those fights keep falling apart when he announces them, Poirier said. “I’m losing hope. And he had a great matchup. I think Michael Chandler was an incredible matchup for his return.”
Ilia Topuria's brother Aleksandre impresses with debut victory at UFC 312
Poirier, who is fresh off a lightweight title loss to Islam Makhachev last June, said his opinions about the Irish superstar have not changed as time since their third fight has passed.
“No, of course not," Poirier said. "We will fight to the death if I see him…I don’t respect him as a man.
McGregor's UFC Return Still In Limbo
Poirier does respect McGregor's athletic accomplishments and what he has been able to do within the sport, but outside of it, Porier again made his feelings abundantly clear.
"Nah," Poirier simply said.
Nevertheless, it's clear neither man will ever see eye-to-eye, and in MMA, that's sometimes the way the cookie crumbles when remembering prominent rivalries.
Daniel Cormier revokes Jon Jones' status as UFC Goat due to ‘dirty s***'
McGregor hasn't won a fight since Jan. 2020 against Donald Cerrone, and he hasn't won a title fight since Nov. 2016.
McGregor's last title fight nearly seven years ago was a sour downfall, losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the highest-selling pay-per-view in UFC history.
More UFC & MMA News
• Logan Paul suggests UFC punish Bryce Mitchell by fighting Ilia Topuria
• Former Bellator MMA prodigy enters free agency amid interest from UFC
• Former UFC title challenger speaks out after sparring KO goes viral
• Jake Paul rips 'slave' Canelo Alvarez for passing on boxing match with new fight deal
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.