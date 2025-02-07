Former Bellator MMA prodigy enters free agency amid interest from UFC
A red-hot free agent has just tapped into the MMA market.
Aaron Pico Says Bye To PFL-Bellator
Former golden gloves boxing champion and freestyle wrestler Aaron Pico is no longer signed to the PFL, the promotion that acquired Bellator MMA in Nov. 2023. Pico had all but one of his fights under the Bellator banner, developing his skills as a homegrown star with seven knockouts.
On Friday, MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn reported Pico (13-4) had entered free agency and is finally able to fight outside the PFL.
At 28 years old, you don't find many prospects as primed or talented as Aaron Pico, building off an incredible 9-1 run, his only loss in that stint by injury. Pico holds wins over former Bellator title challengers Pedro Carvalho, Justin Gonzales, and Henry Corrales, avenging a previous loss last February.
If you like knockouts, Pico is your guy.
UFC CEO Dana White was recently asked about the idea of signing a number of former Bellator stars, from Patricio Pitbull to Vadim Nemkov. The president wasn't sure about these former champions, though he did cite Pico as someone they might be interested in signing.
