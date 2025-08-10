MMA Knockout

Dricus du Plessis predicted he'd fight Khamzat Chimaev after major UFC development

Du Plessis and Chimaev meet this Saturday in Chicago for the UFC Middleweight Championship

Zain Bando

Jan 20, 2024; Toronto, Canada, USA; Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Sean Strickland (red glove) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis had a gut feeling: he was destined to fight Khamzat Chimaev at some point during his UFC run. It was only a matter of when, not if, however.

Du Plessis will look to do exactly that this Saturday, as the UFC makes its return to Chicago's United Center for the first time since 2019. It's du Plessis' third title defense since winning the title against Sean Strickland last January, before finishing former champion Israel Adesanya seven months later. In February at UFC 312, du Plessis beat Strickland again, only this time, the decision was a bit more one-sided.

Now, Chimaev is up next. The Russian native has yet to taste defeat in MMA, which excites du Plessis. The South African star has kept his eye on "Borz" since Chimaev made his entry into the UFC during his Fight Island stint in 2020.

DDP Was Interested In Chimaev Fight After Move To 185

du Plessis called his shot for fight against Chimae
"I had this, I’m going to be champion, I know it, and maybe he’s going to be champion in 170," du Plessis told the "Against The Cage" podcast. "I know it, and maybe he’s going to be champion in 170. Come up, fight for another title. I just got this feeling that we are going to meet up one day in the Octagon."

Upon Chimaev's eventual transition to middleweight, everything began to change. Du Plessis recognizes Chimaev as his stiffest test yet.

"As soon as the talks came of him going up [to middleweight] and fighting, I just started getting the feeling I’m going to fight this guy one day," du Plessis said.

Nevertheless, it's business as usual for du Plessis as he tries to hold onto the belt for as long as possible.

DDP Respects Chimaev's Fighting Abilities

Chimaev is back on U.S. soil for UFC title figh
Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Kevin Holland (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"I'm not surprised that this fight happened, and I’m happy that it’s here. It’s a massive fight," du Plessis said. It’s incredible. I mean, it’s great that we get to see this and that nothing happened in a sense where he stayed in the division for too long, was out of his prime, anything like that."

Du Plessis says he is excited for the challenge, reassuring his fanbase that the fight remains top priority and the hype could be considered meaningless, if anything.

"Two guys that are genuinely at the best of their abilities are fighting each other and I think that’s what the sport should be about.”

UFC 319 marks the third middleweight title headliner in Illinois since 2008, as Anderson Silva and Robert Whittaker came away victorious at UFC 90 and UFC 225, respectively.

