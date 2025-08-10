Where’s Francis? PFL boss baffled by Ngannou missing major Africa event
PFL founder Donn Davis made his feelings clear on Francis Ngannou following the promotion's latest event in Africa, admitting he was 'disappointed' by 'The Predator's' absence at their debut event in July.
PFL debuted its sold-out event in Cape Town, South Africa, on July 20. As Chairman of PFL Africa, Ngannou was positioned to be a driving force behind the promotion's foray into African MMA, but his no-show at the event raised some eyebrows.
The lineal UFC champion has had a rough few years, facing a knockout against Anthony Joshua in 2024, followed by the death of his son, Kobe. Over Easter this year, Ngannou was implicated in a motorcycle accident that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl.
His absence from the event might have been justified, but Davis didn't mince his words...
PFL boss Donn Davis admits disappointment in Francis Ngannou skipping Cape Town debut
Speaking to the media after the PFL Johannesburg event on August 9, Davis was blunt about his expectations.
"You have to ask Francis [why he wasn't there]," He told reporters via ESPN. "I'm not going to hide it... I expected him [to be there]. . . . This is part of his vision, so that all those fighters out there don't have to leave the continent like he did. We worked for two years.
"I'm direct and say what I think. I'm disappointed."
Rampage Jackson shows love for UFC prospect who recreated his greatest knockout
Understandably, fans have criticized Ngannou for inactivity and chasing money. But given his unique circumstances, it’s clear why he might be choosing to avoid the spotlight, especially after his arduous rise to MMA’s peak and the extreme misfortune that followed.
