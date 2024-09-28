'On Sight!' Drunk Conor McGregor Calls out UFC Champ for a Fight
Conor McGregor has been all the talk since his scheduled fight with Michael Chandler fell through.
'The Notorious' is without an opponent after numerous delays and rumors, and despite Chandler alleging the fight is still on the cards, the Irish star's fighting future does not look bright.
One of the most recent slights against McGregor came from featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who remarked that he wasn't important enough to fight right now.
"... There are bigger fights than him," Topuria told Ibai Llanos on September 24. "... He's not the McGregor that moved the masses; he's a McGregor who represents alcohol and drugs more than sport."
McGregor Rips Topuria in Angry Tirade
Topuria's words found their mark when an inebriated McGregor was prompted about a fight with 'El Matador' during a recent Duelbits live stream.
"How do you think you'd beat Illy-Illia Abturo, Topturo?" McGregor read a fan question aloud about Ilia Topuria. "I'd grab him by the scruff of the chest and slap the little nose off him, yeah. The little ding dong of a thing he is, yeah."
McGregor clearly took umbrage with Topuria's comments, and continued to call him out for a fight at BKFC Spain on October 12.
"... You little fool I'll cave your head in," McGregor ranted. "You little short-arse dick I'll box your jaw in. On sight! ... I'm in Marbella Spain October 12th at the Bareknuckle. ... See what happens, yeah, see what happens when you cross me bro."
A McGregor-Topuria matchup would undoubtedly be a smart move. Both fighters have huge appeal in the European market, while McGregor's influence in the U.S. would elevate it to a true super fight.
The complication of Topuria holding the title might be a hurdle, but the rules tend to bend when McGregor's name is in the mix.
