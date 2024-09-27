UFC Paris: Moicano vs. Saint-Denis Full Card, Stream, Start Time, Odds
UFC Paris marks the final event in September and pits a critical lightweight contender bout between Renato Moicano (19-5-1 MMA, 11-5 UFC) and Benoit Saint-Denis (13-2, 1 NC, 5-2 UFC) on Saturday afternoon.
Both men enter the fight with sustainable track-records for future title opportunities. Saint-Denis has won three of his last four outings. Wins include a rear-naked-choke finish of Ismael Bonfim, plus back-to-back KO/TKO stoppages against Thiago Moises and Matt Frevola.
Saint-Denis' last fight was the biggest of his career. In March, he competed against Dustin Poirier at UFC 299, losing a high-action bout to the former interim lightweight champion in a come-from-behind second-round KO/TKO.
The fight marked Saint-Denis' first UFC blemish since losing his promotional debut to Elizeu Zaleski in Oct. 2021. Saint-Denis has only gone the distance once in his professional career, finishing 69 percent of his wins via KO/TKO and 31 percent by submission.
Meanwhile, Moicano is a Brazilian native who recently became a fan favorite thanks to his infamous post-fight interviews and rapidly growing "Show Me The Money" podcast. Moicano is a winner of three-straight, defeating Jalin Turner by a second-round TKO in a back-and-forth affair at UFC 300 in April.
UFC Paris Moicano vs. Saint-Denis Full Card Odds & Best Bets
According to Tapology, Saint-Denis is a slight favorite at press time at -290. The comeback on Moicano is at +235. It is Saint-Denis' first UFC headliner, whereas Moicano served in a main event slot in June 2019 against The Korean Zombie.
The co-headliner sees a potential middleweight title eliminator between Nassourdine Imavov (14-4 MMA, 6-2-1 UFC) and Brendan Allen (24-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC). Both men are on collision courses toward a title shot like the main event. Allen is a winner of eight in a row from Dec. 2021. He was able to exact revenge on Chris Curtis in Las Vegas, Nev., in April by securing a closely contested split decision.
Imavov is a rising contender who quickly burst onto the UFC scene in 2020. He has won his last two fights, which included a comeback TKO win against Jared Cannonier at UFC Louisville in June. This fight is his third of the year, which dates back to February.
The card features 14 fights, a mix of international flavor, and long-time UFC veterans. Check out the full betting odds and bout order below, which are subject to change. Every fighter except Alin Perez successfully made contracted weight early Friday morning.
UFC Paris Moicano vs. Saint-Denis Full Fight Card Predictions
Who Else Is Fighting On UFC Paris And What Are The Betting Odds?
Given the UFC's obligation to air the event in France during primetime hours, the U.S.-based audience gets a rare early event start time. The prelims get underway at noon ET, followed by the main card at 3 p.m. ET.
The event is available to stream live via ESPN+ in its entirety.
Full odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds are subject to change ahead of the event and are listed based on line movement Friday afternoon.
• Renato Moicano (+235) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (-290)
• Nassourdine Imavov (-205) vs. Brendan Allen (+170)
• William Gomis (+260) vs. Joanderson Brito (-325)
• Kevin Jousset (+140) vs. Bryan Battle (-166)
• Morgan Charriere (-675) vs. Gabriel Miranda (+490)
• Farez Ziam (-135) vs. Matt Frevola (+114)
• Ion Cutelaba (-105) vs. Ivan Erslan (-115)
• Oumar Sy (-575) vs. Da Woon Jung (+425)
• Ľudovít Klein (-950) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (+625)
• Taylor Lapilus (-375) vs. Vince Morales (+295)
• Ailin Perez (-205) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (+170)
• Daniel Barez (+110) vs. Victor Altamirano (-130)
• Nora Cornolle (+170) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (-205)
• Bolaji Oki (-185) vs. Chris Duncan (+154)
