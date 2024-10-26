Dustin Poirier Contests Max Holloway’s Most Legendary Feat in UFC
Max Holloway has never been knocked down in the Octagon... at least, that's what the UFC statistics say.
Max Holloway Calls ‘BS’ on UFC Stats, Credits Justin Gaethje with First-Ever Knockdown
Holloway's lights have yet to go out, but few have been able to really clip the former featherweight champion in 33 fights, most notably Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier in a pair of bouts at lightweight.
Holloway was dropped in the fourth round by Gaethje in their fight at UFC 300, but the knockdown went unnoticed on the official stats, likely being overlooked as a slip, preserving Holloway's history of never being knocked down. Holloway himself said he had been dropped post-fight, finding it odd that it wasn't ruled a knockdown.
Poirier Says Holloway Was Saved By 'Safety Net' In Their Fight
However, that's not the only instance Holloway's been a little rocked as Dustin Poirier put Holloway on skates in their rematch multiple times at UFC 236, one of which Holloway barely stayed on his feet using the cage.
"That's a knockdown," Poirier pointed out during a rewatch on ESPN. "That was a safety net. They didn't call it a knockdown. I was the first guy to sit him down."
Hawaii's Holloway 'Cool In The Eye Of The Storm'
Poirer would still take home the unanimous decision win and his first and only championship, the interim lightweight title in 2019. Holloway survived the striking onslaught, standing his ground and having his own moments across five rounds of action.
"He's cool in the eye of the storm," Poirier said of former foe Holloway. "He's cool in those fire-fights. He has so much experience and he believes in himself so much but also his durability, dude can take a shot. You can't train that, that's just God-given durability."
We'll see how that Rocky-like durability holds up in his return to 145lbs, where "Blessed" Holloway faces off with UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria, who touts he has the best boxing in the entire promotion.
Max Holloway Promises Ilia Topuria Will "Bleed Red, Just Like Me'
