MMA Knockout

Dustin Poirier Contests Max Holloway’s Most Legendary Feat in UFC

Dustin Poirier claims he was the first UFC fighter to knock down Max Holloway, despite the statistics not there to back it.

Christopher De Santiago

Adam Hagy-Imagn Images

Max Holloway has never been knocked down in the Octagon... at least, that's what the UFC statistics say.

Max Holloway Calls ‘BS’ on UFC Stats, Credits Justin Gaethje with First-Ever Knockdown

Holloway's lights have yet to go out, but few have been able to really clip the former featherweight champion in 33 fights, most notably Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier in a pair of bouts at lightweight.

Holloway was dropped in the fourth round by Gaethje in their fight at UFC 300, but the knockdown went unnoticed on the official stats, likely being overlooked as a slip, preserving Holloway's history of never being knocked down. Holloway himself said he had been dropped post-fight, finding it odd that it wasn't ruled a knockdown.

UFC 236: Poirier vs Hollowa
John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Poirier Says Holloway Was Saved By 'Safety Net' In Their Fight

However, that's not the only instance Holloway's been a little rocked as Dustin Poirier put Holloway on skates in their rematch multiple times at UFC 236, one of which Holloway barely stayed on his feet using the cage.

"That's a knockdown," Poirier pointed out during a rewatch on ESPN. "That was a safety net. They didn't call it a knockdown. I was the first guy to sit him down."

Hawaii's Holloway 'Cool In The Eye Of The Storm'

Poirer would still take home the unanimous decision win and his first and only championship, the interim lightweight title in 2019. Holloway survived the striking onslaught, standing his ground and having his own moments across five rounds of action.

"He's cool in the eye of the storm," Poirier said of former foe Holloway. "He's cool in those fire-fights. He has so much experience and he believes in himself so much but also his durability, dude can take a shot. You can't train that, that's just God-given durability."

UFC 236: Poirier vs. Hollowa
John David Mercer-Imagn Images

We'll see how that Rocky-like durability holds up in his return to 145lbs, where "Blessed" Holloway faces off with UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria, who touts he has the best boxing in the entire promotion.

Max Holloway Promises Ilia Topuria Will "Bleed Red, Just Like Me'

Read More UFC & MMA News

Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.

Follow MMA Knockout on Facebook,Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Christopher De Santiago
CHRISTOPHER DE SANTIAGO

Christopher De Santiago is a 22 year-old journalist from Gainesville, Texas with years of experience covering MMA.

Home/News