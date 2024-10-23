Ilia Topuria & Max Holloway Rule Out Quick Turnaround at UFC 312
Alexander Volkanovski might have to settle for Diego Lopes as his next opponent.
By next February, former UFC Featherweight Champion Volkanovski will have waited close to a year in between fights, losing his world title to Ilia Topuria in a quick turnaround at UFC 298.
Volkanovski has been on the sidelines ever since, patiently waiting for the winner of Topuria vs. Max Holloway, which takes place at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi this Saturday.
"The Great" is gearing up to fight again at UFC 312 in his home country of Australia on Feb. 9, open to the undisputed title or even a potential interim belt against top contender Diego Lopes if Topuria and Holloway can't make it "down under" in four months' time.
Ex-Champ Alexander Volkanovski Eyes 3 Opponents for UFC 312 Return
Topuria To Volkanovski: "Why Would I Give You That Advantage?"
Volkanovski fought on that timeframe against Topuria his last time out, defending his featherweight title four months after he was knocked out by Islam Makhachev at lightweight. But, that doesn't mean Topuria will be returning the favor to his former foe - especially if it's in enemy territory.
"Listen, if that makes him feel happy, him thinking that maybe I would go to Australia, that's okay. But in myself, that's never gonna happen," Topuria said at UFC 308 media day, when asked about potentially fighting Volkanovski at UFC 312.
"I'm the champion and if you wanna fight for a title again, it has to be Madrid instead of fighting in Australia in front of your people. Why I would give you that advantage?"
"El Matador" Topuria has been pushing for a UFC pay-per-view event in Spain, with his eyes on headlining a show at the 78K-capacity Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
Holloway Addresses Idea Of 'Quick Turnaround'
As for Volkanovski's greatest rival Max Holloway, the current BMF titleholder isn't so sure about fighting in February. After all, Holloway went through a five-round war with Justin Gaethje in April, and who knows how much damage he'll take in his fight against a power puncher in Topuria.
"We'll see what happens," Holloway said of a fourth fight with Volkanovski during media day. "First things first is Ilia and then after this, I promised my boy some traveling time in December. So, that might be a quick turnaround."
"I have two Aussies who represent me in my management and I found out what taxes is over there... I was like, 'Yeah, okay... [laughs]. Yeah, Vegas sounds good.'"
Volkanovski vs. Lopes?
If Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway don't want fight Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 312, we have a good idea of who will...
"February sounds good to me," UFC Featherweight contender Diego Lopes wrote on 'X' last week, alluding to a fight with Alexander Volkanovski.
The #3-ranked Diego Lopes has won five fights in a row, three of which took place this year with his latest win coming over Brian Ortega at UFC 306. Lopes is in Abu Dhabi this week as the official back-up fighter for Topuria vs. Holloway.
