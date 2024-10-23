Max Holloway: The UFC’s Ultimate Iron Chin
Max Holloway holds two of the most impressive records in UFC company history.
'Blessed' has been fighting in the UFC since 2012, and shows no signs of slowing down. Holloway lost his featherweight crown to Alexander Volkanovski in 2019, and it seemed as though he'd never sniff gold again as Volkanovski defeated him in two more fights. Now, the fighting Hawaiian rides a three-fight winning streak, and couldn't look any better entering his UFC 308 title fight against Ilia Topuria.
Absorbed the most strikes, never knocked down
Holloway's longevity at the top of the sport is due not only to his ability but also to the fact that he has one of the greatest chins, pound-for-pound, in combat sports history. Without registering a single (official) knockdown in his 29-fight UFC career, Holloway has absorbed 2,223 significant strikes, as per UFCStats.
This is the most in UFC history, and 29 fights is the most without being knocked down.
Delivered the most strikes in UFC history
Holloway is also the all-time leader for significant strikes landed, at 3,378. Sean Strickland brings up the rear with 2,069.
Holloway will be tested this weekend at UFC 308, where he takes on Ilia Topuria for the featherweight throne. Topuria averages 4.4 significant strikes landed per minute and averages 1.07 knockdowns per fight. He also maintains a 65% significant strike defense.
