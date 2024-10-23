Max Holloway Names Career-Defining Moment, and It's Not Justin Gaethje KO
Max Holloway has revealed his career-defining moment, and it's not face planting Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.
Holloway is undoubtedly a future UFC Hall of Famer. His resume speaks for itself with championship gold and big wins over fellow fan favorites. If you asked around, many UFC fans would point to Holloway's last-second knockout victory over Gaethje back in April as his crowning moment.
"Blessed" doesn't agree with that viewpoint.
Max Holloway Says Title Win Over Jose Aldo Was His Top Moment
Max Holloway was interviewed by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes ahead of UFC 308. "Blessed" revealed that his career-defining moment was capturing the UFC Featherweight Championship from Jose Aldo in enemy territory.
"I mean it's featherweight champion," Holloway said. "It's fighting the King of Rio in Rio. Nothing's ever gonna top that moment for me and my career, personally. Some other people might top what I did to Gaethje over it, but for me personally, doing that to the King of Rio in Rio, Jose Aldo, one of my idols, still my idol, that moment is never gonna get topped."
Holloway will hope to create another memorable moment when he throws down with Topuria this Saturday in Abu Dhabi.
