MMA Knockout

Ilia Topuria Explain 3-Year Plan to Become UFC GOAT

Topuria has plans laid out to reach unprecedented UFC heights.

Mathew Riddle

Makhachev (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) / Topuria (DAZN) / Muhammad (Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Ilia Topuria might be the most ambitious UFC champion we've had in a while.

'El Matador' made headlines for his unequivocal confidence leading into his UFC 298 title fight with Alexander Volkanovski, and he delivered on all fronts. Now, Topuria has outlined even loftier goals. Whether he'll deliver on them remains yet to be seen

Speaking to Adam Catterall on TNT Sports, Topuria laid out his three-year plan to achieve unprecedented heights in the UFC.

"[In the next three years] probably a three-weight world champion," Topuria said. "Yeah, this my goal. You're not gonna see me in the welterweight division like this, skinny. You're gonna see me different. Yeah, that's the goal, move up to the lightweight division, get that belt and the move up to the welterweight division."

The current reigning champions at lightweight and welterweight are Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad, respectively. The biggest challenge for Topuria would likely be welterweight, since there's a non-linear jump in weight between lightweight and welterweight.

UFC divisions typically space each other by 10 lbs, but welterweight is 15 lbs above lightweight, and dominated by large fighters like Ian Garry and Shavkhat Rakmonov. Topuria would be forfeiting up to seven inches in height to some of the division's taller fighters.

Ilia Topuria at UFC welterweight
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lightweight wasn't much of an issue for Alexander Volkanovski, who gave Islam Makhachev his toughest fight to date at UFC 292, nor Max Holloway, who is now ranked No. 5 in the division despite challenging for the featherweight crown at UFC 308.

Topuria doesn't plan to make the same mistakes as Volkanovski, however, as he sent a cold warning to Makhachev in an interview with Alvaro Colmenero on October 21.

"I would make Islam suffer a lot. Too much."

Before targeting other divisions, Topuria must make his first title defense against one of the greatest featherweight fighters of all time in Max Holloway, at UFC 308 on October 26.

Read More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

Home/News