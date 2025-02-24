Dustin Poirier weighs-in on if Ilia Topuria deserves title shot vs. Islam Makhachev
Perennial contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on Ilia Topuria's lightweight move.
The former UFC interim lightweight champion used to be a featherweight like Topuria, moving up to 155lbs after a 2014 loss to Conor McGregor before hitting his stride in the years that followed.
"El Matador," on the other hand, never lost to anyone in the weight class, his momentum insurmountable after knocking out former champs Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.
Three things we learned from UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song
Poirier Reacts To Topuria Vacating Featherweight Throne
Eyes on Islam Makhachev's gold belt at lightweight, Topuria vacated his featherweight title last week, leaving Alexander Volkanovski & Diego Lopes to fight for the vacant title at UFC 314 on Apr. 12.
"It's honorable to vacate the belt," Poirier said of Topuria's decision in an interview with MMA Fighting. "To not hold up the division where guys been working so hard to get their shot at the title. He's doing it the right way."
Next Up, Title Shot?
With Topuria's foreseeable future at lightweight and #1 contender Arman Tsarukyan losing out on the next title opportunity due to injury, Poirier was asked if Topuria deserves an immediate fight with the champion Makhachev.
"That's tough to say," Poirier continued. "Especially with all the contenders, how the lightweight division's been the last few years. But with a guy like him vacating the belt and moving up, finishing Max Holloway the way he did... I would give him a crack at the lightweight title right off the bat."
Islam Makhachev has fought the UFC featherweight champion twice already, defending his lightweight title repeatedly against then-champ Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski in 2023. All five of Makhachev's title fights were across from former featherweights, and that includes Dustin Poirier.
Dana White gives puzzling update regarding potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight
More UFC & MMA News
• Francis Ngannou reveals thoughts on potential fight between Jake Paul, Canelo Alvarez
• Floyd Mayweather interested in buying $700 million stake in iconic NFL team
• Henry Cejudo reveals career-best UFC opponent isn't Demetrious Johnson
• Brendan Allen reacts to back-to-back losses at UFC Seattle, Dricus du Plessis gloats
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.