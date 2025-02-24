MMA Knockout

Dustin Poirier weighs-in on if Ilia Topuria deserves title shot vs. Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier says if anybody deserves an immediate title fight, it's UFC Champion Ilia Topuria.

Christopher De Santiago

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Perennial contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on Ilia Topuria's lightweight move.

The former UFC interim lightweight champion used to be a featherweight like Topuria, moving up to 155lbs after a 2014 loss to Conor McGregor before hitting his stride in the years that followed.

"El Matador," on the other hand, never lost to anyone in the weight class, his momentum insurmountable after knocking out former champs Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Ilia Topuria is undefeated and holds wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.
Ilia Topuria is undefeated and holds wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Three things we learned from UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song

Poirier Reacts To Topuria Vacating Featherweight Throne

Eyes on Islam Makhachev's gold belt at lightweight, Topuria vacated his featherweight title last week, leaving Alexander Volkanovski & Diego Lopes to fight for the vacant title at UFC 314 on Apr. 12.

"It's honorable to vacate the belt," Poirier said of Topuria's decision in an interview with MMA Fighting. "To not hold up the division where guys been working so hard to get their shot at the title. He's doing it the right way."

Next Up, Title Shot?

With Topuria's foreseeable future at lightweight and #1 contender Arman Tsarukyan losing out on the next title opportunity due to injury, Poirier was asked if Topuria deserves an immediate fight with the champion Makhachev.

"That's tough to say," Poirier continued. "Especially with all the contenders, how the lightweight division's been the last few years. But with a guy like him vacating the belt and moving up, finishing Max Holloway the way he did... I would give him a crack at the lightweight title right off the bat."

Islam Makhachev has fought the UFC featherweight champion twice already, defending his lightweight title repeatedly against then-champ Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski in 2023. All five of Makhachev's title fights were across from former featherweights, and that includes Dustin Poirier.

Dana White gives puzzling update regarding potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight

Islam Makhachev is the reigning UFC lightweight champion.
Islam Makhachev is the reigning UFC lightweight champion. / Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

More UFC & MMA News

• Francis Ngannou reveals thoughts on potential fight between Jake Paul, Canelo Alvarez

• Floyd Mayweather interested in buying $700 million stake in iconic NFL team

• Henry Cejudo reveals career-best UFC opponent isn't Demetrious Johnson

• Brendan Allen reacts to back-to-back losses at UFC Seattle, Dricus du Plessis gloats

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Christopher De Santiago
CHRISTOPHER DE SANTIAGO

Christopher De Santiago is a 22 year-old journalist from Gainesville, Texas with years of experience covering MMA.

Home/News