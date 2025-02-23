Former UFC Champion teases return to Octagon, ‘Who misses me?'
Petr Yan is ready to re-enter the action in the UFC's stacked bantamweight division.
"No Mercy" is no longer coming off a loss, gaining some much-needed momentum towards the title picture with wins over Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo in November. Former champion Yan seeks his belt back from current champion Merab Dvalishvili, the last man to defeat him in 2023.
There is still uncertainty as to who Dvalishvili's next challenger will be, Yan and Sean O'Malley being potential options.
Bizarre sequence in Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong gives UFC Seattle an awkward ending
Petr Yan On UFC Comeback
Between that and a bantamweight blunder of a main event in Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong on Saturday, Yan says it's about time he fights again.
"Who misses me? May or June I’m ready to go," Yan wrote on 'X'.
Besides those who just fought, Sean O'Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov are the only Top-10 contenders who currently don't have a fight booked. We'll see what the UFC throws Petr Yan's way in his return.
UFC Fight Night Seattle results & highlights for Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
Yan holds wins over the likes of Cory Sandhagen and UFC Hall of Famers Jose Aldo and Urijah Faber. The Russian remains the only fighter in UFC history to lose a title via disqualification, an illegal knee on Aljamain Sterling dethroning him at UFC 259 in 2021.
