Floyd Mayweather interested in buying $700 million stake in iconic NFL team
Floyd Mayweather may be headed to the NFL with his next business venture.
The undefeated boxing legend nicknamed 'Money' still has a ton of it from his multi-millon dollar paydays in the ring against the likes of Manny Pacquiao and UFC's Conor McGregor, with Mayweather pursuing a number of different investments outside of the ring.
Mayweather Wants To Be A NY Giant
Mayweather's latest move? According to TMZ, the 47-year-old boxer plans on buying a 10% stake in the New York Giants for an estimated $700M. Mayweather is putting together an offer with Meyer Orbach, a real estate magnate who has a near 20% stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves, and another wealthy investor.
"My partners and I are always looking at different opportunities, including ownership of sports teams. I can't comment further than that," Orbach told TMZ.
According to the report, Mayweather has already moved $200M to an escrow account for the proposal.
The New York Giants turn 100 years old in August, the NFL franchise boasting four Super Bowl Championships. The Giants went 3-14 last season.
Not counting exhibition bouts against Logan Paul, Deji and more, Floyd Mayweather has not fought professionally since 2017, improving to 50-0 with a TKO stoppage over UFC superstar Conor McGregor.
